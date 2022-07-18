Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Astorg Completes Acquisition of OPEN Health From Amulet Capital Partners

Astorg and Amulet Capital Partners (“Amulet”) today announced that they have completed the previously announced transaction whereby Astorg has acquired OPEN Health, a leading global provider of scientific communications and market access services to the pharmaceutical industry.


Astorg Completes Acquisition of OPEN Health From Amulet Capital Partners
Established in 2011 and with more than 1,000 employees in 15 locations and six countries, OPEN Health leverages its extensive scientific knowledge and relentless focus on quality to deliver best-in-class scientific communications, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and market access services for more than 170 life sciences customers. OPEN Health’s existing management team will continue to lead the organization, building on a strong track-record of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

“The past three and a half years have been the most successful, exciting years in our company’s history, and we are appreciative of the support and partnership Amulet has provided over the course of our relationship,” said Rob Barker, CEO of OPEN Health. “We are eager to work with the Astorg team as we continue expanding our capabilities and product offerings to deliver best-in-class scientific communication services to our customers.”

“We are thrilled to officially welcome OPEN Health to the Astorg family and look forward to working with Rob and his talented team in continuing to build a global leader in the medical affairs and market access space,” said Judith Charpentier, Partner and Head of Healthcare at Astorg. “OPEN Health’s industry-leading expertise is only becoming more important for today’s pharmaceutical products, and we see a number of opportunities to further support the company’s diverse and growing customer base.”

“Our investment in OPEN Health embodies Amulet’s comprehensive value creation approach: we partner with exceptional management teams to build industry-leading businesses in the most attractive subsectors of healthcare,” said Ramsey Frank, President and Managing Partner of Amulet. “We are pleased to complete this transaction and are confident OPEN Health will continue to experience continued growth and success in partnership with Astorg.”

About OPEN Health
OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health outcomes and patient wellbeing. We are united as one flexible organization, harnessing the power of the collective to solve complex challenges.
www.openhealthgroup.com

About Astorg
Astorg is a European private equity firm with over €17 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance and capital they need to achieve their growth plans. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, software, technology, business services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, Milan and Luxembourg.

About Amulet Capital Partners, LP
Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size generally between $25 million to $150 million.
www.amuletcapital.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Lundi 18 Juillet 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Senior TS – (+2ans) - Paris

ITS Group recrute massivement en 2022

Associate Debt Advisory - Paris

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

DWF renforce sa pratique Restructuring à Paris

Freedom Finance appoints Emma Steeley as CEO as Brian Brodie moves to Chairman

William Blair Bolsters Investment Banking Group With Senior Hires in London

Amber Group Appoints Benjamin Bai as Chief Legal Officer and Global Head of Legal and Compliance

Le Cabinet Rivière Avocats Associés renforce ses équipes avec la cooptation de Cédric Vermuse en qualité d’Associé Junior

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Le bitcoin devrait terminer l’année à 25 473 $

Quantum Generation and Plato collaborate to deploy a Fully decentralized Space base quantum Network by 2027

Blockpass and BlockOn Capital Partner over India Blockchain Week

Astorg Completes Acquisition of OPEN Health From Amulet Capital Partners

DWF renforce sa pratique Restructuring à Paris

11th Swiss Payment Forum: Our Future in the Metaverse

La France veut devenir un acteur majeur dans l’évolution du système des crypto-monnaies

Banyan Cloud – The Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)

Annonce du lancement de Metacircle : Un think tank européen pour le Metaverse

Quelle formation pour apprendre le trading et la bourse ?

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Recent Crypto Crash Likely To Accelerate U.S. Regulation

Sumsub’s customers can now benefit from fast and efficient identity verification coupled with strong anti-fraud protection

Interview | Patrick Trinkler, Fondateur & CEO de CYSEC

Le Métavers : un nouveau canal de la relation client... et sans doute bien davantage

The Most Pro-Crypto Nations In The World