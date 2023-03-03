Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

As Liquidity Mining Makes Headlines, Investors Back 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event

Liquidity is always a challenge to navigate in the world of finance, but the problem is significantly harder to deal with in the world of crypto.


As Liquidity Mining Makes Headlines, Investors Back 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event
The niche nature of DeFi makes it difficult to find the necessary liquidity to meet crypto demands, and this is a problem that 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network (TMSN) are all tackling in their own ways.

Liquidity may not be glamorous, but it’s essential to understand as a crypto investor, so read on to find out about 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network’s (TMSN) solutions!

1Inch Network (1INCH)

1Inch Network (1INCH) is a liquidity mining network for the crypto sphere, designed to encourage crypto enthusiasts to mine other tokens and help them scale to meet industry demands. 1Inch Network (1INCH) achieves this by partnering with tokens to create mining reward programs, a process that helps both parties grow as tokens.

Liquidity mining has been making headlines recently, and 1Inch Network (1INCH) has played a huge part in this. 2023 is already looking like a good year for crypto, but by being a leader in the niche market of liquidity mining, 1Inch Network (1INCH) is set to see significantly more growth than others, with a few exceptions, including Uniswap (UNI) and TMS Network (TMSN).

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) is another crypto token tackling the issues of liquidity in the crypto industry, but unlike 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI) does not focus on liquidity mining. Instead, Uniswap (UNI) specializes in providing the infrastructure and tools that other tokens need to facilitate token swapping with other crypto providers. The Uniswap (UNI) network also provides the development tools necessary for other bespoke features that can help build liquidity.

Whilst Uniswap (UNI) is not involved directly with liquidity mining, it is still set to benefit from the liquidity mining headlines as its features promise identical benefits. Tokens that invest in the services of Uniswap (UNI) can greatly increase their liquidity which will help them scale and grow revenue, so 2023 is set to be a huge year for Uniswap (UNI).

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) provides its own liquidity solutions by unifying crypto with derivatives such as CFDs, equities, FX, and more into a single DeFi investment platform. This unified approach helps crypto providers and investors to expand their liquidity into other digital assets. Along with other cutting-edge features such as AI trade bots, advanced analytics, and an education hub for beginners, TMS Network (TMSN) is set for a promising 2023.

The ongoing presale of TMS Network (TMSN) sold out rapidly in its first stage, and this is unsurprising considering the relevancy of TMS Network’s (TMSN) innovation to the current liquidity mining headlines. The token has now raised $2.5 million in funding and is giving every investor the opportunity to vote on the future of TMS Network (TMSN), so don’t miss out on the opportunity to become a part of TMS Network’s (TMSN) thriving community!

Final Thoughts

Overall, liquidity may be a serious challenge in the crypto industry, but with companies such as 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network (TMSN), this conundrum is not set to last for long. Whilst 1Inch Network (1INCH) and Uniswap (UNI) will play key roles in this with their liquidity mining reward programs and token-swap infrastructure, TMS Network (TMSN) is set to make the biggest impact due to its focus on the unification of crypto with derivatives.

Whilst you may have missed out on the first stage, it’s not too late to become a part of the democratic community behind TMS Network (TMSN). The second stage of presale is now live, so get involved before it’s too late!

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmsnetworkio

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.

The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
Autres articles

Vendredi 3 Mars 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

Sénior en M&A Litigation/Forensic Advisory (2-4 ans)

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

David Holtzman joins Naoris Protocol as Chief Strategy Officer

Former Samsung Corporate President and CSO Young Sohn joins Web3 compliance platform Astra Protocol as Advisor

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Mathilde Ffrench est nommée Chief Blockchain Officer

Vivien & Associés consolide son équipe Corporate / M&A et coopte Lisa Becker et Julien Koch en qualité d’associés

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Blur (BLUR) and Stacks (STX) Dominate NFT News While TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Soars To New Highs

As Liquidity Mining Makes Headlines, Investors Back 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event

Projet de loi DDADUE : quel bilan pour les marchés crypto ?

U.S. Bancorp Invests in Digital Assets Fintech, Ownera

Giddy Wallet Announces First-Ever Autogas Feature for Polygon

High Volatility in the Crypto Market Has Some Investors Cashing Out. Here's Why They're HODLing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and Investing in Newcomer, TMS Network (TMSN)

Just How Well are ApeCoin (APE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Performing? Can TMS Network (TMSN) Overtake Them Both in 2023?

Web City Club Launches PFP NFTs and Upcoming NFT Game

Sopra Steria finalise l’acquisition d’une participation majoritaire au capital de CS Group

David Holtzman joins Naoris Protocol as Chief Strategy Officer

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Axelar Launches a Virtual Machine to Allow dApps to Run on Every Chain

What Uniswap (UNI) and Conflux (CFX) Holders Should Know Before Investing In The TMS Network Presale

BingX Announces Partnership With Mercuryo for Smarter Digital Payments

David Holtzman joins Naoris Protocol as Chief Strategy Officer

Concordium's Founder Lars Seier Christensen takes an expanded role in Concordium

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2023). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.