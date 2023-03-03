As Liquidity Mining Makes Headlines, Investors Back 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event

The niche nature of DeFi makes it difficult to find the necessary liquidity to meet crypto demands, and this is a problem that 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network (TMSN) are all tackling in their own ways.
Liquidity may not be glamorous, but it’s essential to understand as a crypto investor, so read on to find out about 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network’s (TMSN) solutions!
1Inch Network (1INCH)
1Inch Network (1INCH) is a liquidity mining network for the crypto sphere, designed to encourage crypto enthusiasts to mine other tokens and help them scale to meet industry demands. 1Inch Network (1INCH) achieves this by partnering with tokens to create mining reward programs, a process that helps both parties grow as tokens.
Liquidity mining has been making headlines recently, and 1Inch Network (1INCH) has played a huge part in this. 2023 is already looking like a good year for crypto, but by being a leader in the niche market of liquidity mining, 1Inch Network (1INCH) is set to see significantly more growth than others, with a few exceptions, including Uniswap (UNI) and TMS Network (TMSN).
Uniswap (UNI)
Uniswap (UNI) is another crypto token tackling the issues of liquidity in the crypto industry, but unlike 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI) does not focus on liquidity mining. Instead, Uniswap (UNI) specializes in providing the infrastructure and tools that other tokens need to facilitate token swapping with other crypto providers. The Uniswap (UNI) network also provides the development tools necessary for other bespoke features that can help build liquidity.
Whilst Uniswap (UNI) is not involved directly with liquidity mining, it is still set to benefit from the liquidity mining headlines as its features promise identical benefits. Tokens that invest in the services of Uniswap (UNI) can greatly increase their liquidity which will help them scale and grow revenue, so 2023 is set to be a huge year for Uniswap (UNI).
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) provides its own liquidity solutions by unifying crypto with derivatives such as CFDs, equities, FX, and more into a single DeFi investment platform. This unified approach helps crypto providers and investors to expand their liquidity into other digital assets. Along with other cutting-edge features such as AI trade bots, advanced analytics, and an education hub for beginners, TMS Network (TMSN) is set for a promising 2023.
The ongoing presale of TMS Network (TMSN) sold out rapidly in its first stage, and this is unsurprising considering the relevancy of TMS Network’s (TMSN) innovation to the current liquidity mining headlines. The token has now raised $2.5 million in funding and is giving every investor the opportunity to vote on the future of TMS Network (TMSN), so don’t miss out on the opportunity to become a part of TMS Network’s (TMSN) thriving community!
Final Thoughts
Overall, liquidity may be a serious challenge in the crypto industry, but with companies such as 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network (TMSN), this conundrum is not set to last for long. Whilst 1Inch Network (1INCH) and Uniswap (UNI) will play key roles in this with their liquidity mining reward programs and token-swap infrastructure, TMS Network (TMSN) is set to make the biggest impact due to its focus on the unification of crypto with derivatives.
Whilst you may have missed out on the first stage, it’s not too late to become a part of the democratic community behind TMS Network (TMSN). The second stage of presale is now live, so get involved before it’s too late!
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmsnetworkio
