Artik Launches the First Community Driven Investment Protocol ARTIK, a blockchain-based company, has launched the first Community Driven Investment Protocol in the crypto space.

The project is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). According to the team, they are focused on building a platform that allows investors to make suggestions, discover, and vote for new and high-potential projects.



From the project's Light Paper, the founders revealed that their vision is to create a safe ecosystem that fosters financial independence through the seamless discovery of deserving and high-potential crypto projects before they gain traction and become mainstream.



Once a project is selected, $ARTK token's holders who participated in the weekly voting competition will be rewarded with tokens of the selected project.



Why was ARTIK created



The team identified that the BSC space is crowded with noise and scams, and investors need a safe space to work together. It is an ecosystem where investors help each other out in finding the best projects. ARTIK does not only benefit the investors; all projects living on the Platform will also enjoy visibility with a chance to pump their chart and increase the number of their holders.



How does ARTIK promotes itself



Artik thrives on a win-win partnership with all listed projects. Therefore, the team will leverage the community of every new listed project to grow exponentially. All listed projects will be provided with Artik's social media banners, videos, and AMA spaces within the telegram group. These actions help to increase the reach and visibility of Artik to multiple investors within the BSC space.



How Artik Ecosystem Works



First, the Artik team will select different projects from a variety of categories (e.g., Metaverse, Gaming, DeFi, etc). Once the selection process is concluded, Artik's ($ARTK) holders will be able to vote for their favorite projects within the ecosystem. Every week, the most voted project will be selected as the winner, and 6% of the taxation fees will be used to purchase its tokens. Artik's Smart Contract will be initiated to send an airdrop bearing the tokens of the successful project.



As token's holders search and discover new innovative projects, they will earn passive income in the process. The voting competition takes place only on the Artik App. Therefore, it is important to hold the $ARTK token, as it will be the passcode to participate and earn weekly airdrops of the best projects voted by the members of the community.



The Tokenomics



$ARTK is a BEP-20 deflationary token built on the Binance Smart Chain. There is a Total Supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, of which 25% is used for the Pre-Sale, 20% for the Team, 25% for Marketing, 10% is used for Private Sale, and 15% will be used to provide liquidity. The remaining 5% goes to advisors. Both team and advisors have a vesting period with their tokens being locked.



For every $ARTK transaction, there is a 10% tax fee collected in $BUSD. Of the 10% tax accumulated, 2% will be used for Marketing, 2% will be used to 'Buy Back and Burn' the token, while the remaining 6% will be used to buy the tokens of the winner's project and distribute them to all holders who have participated in the voting competition.

https://artikfinance.com/



SOURCE: ARTIK



