Arsene accompagne HLD et Didier Tabary pour la cession des Laboratoires Filorga à Colgate

articles liés
-
Eres élargit son tour de table et s'apprête à écrire une nouvelle page de son histoire avec PACTE
-
Cession d’entreprise : un contexte de marché favorable aux vendeurs
-
Clearwater International conseille MBO Partenaires dans le cadre de l’acquisition de la société Sequoiasoft
-
Entreprises familiales françaises : 74% estiment que des valeurs communes fortes participent à la création d’un avantage concurrentiel
-
Altride, une nouvelle vision du family office
Depuis 2007, Filorga développe et commercialise une gamme de soins anti-âge, formulés à base de NCEF, un complexe unique encapsulant des actifs utilisés en injection, répondant à toutes les problématiques liées au vieillissement cutané (rides, éclat, fermeté, taches pigmentaires).
L’efficacité des produits Filorga, le positionnement haut-de-gamme de la marque combiné à des prix accessibles, le profil de distribution multicanal et le processus d’innovation permanente de la société ont permis au groupe de connaître une croissance continue de plus de 50 % par an depuis plus de 10 ans.
La transaction, financée partiellement par de la dette, devrait être finalisée dans le courant du troisième trimestre. L’acquisition est subordonnée à la réception des autorisations réglementaires dans certains pays.
L’équipe du cabinet Arsene qui a accompagné HLD et Didier Tabary sur les aspects fiscaux était composée de Frédéric Donnedieu de Vabres, associé, Olivier Janoray et Fabien Billiaert, avocats managers.
Autres intervenants
HLD et Didier Tabary ont été également conseillés par :
• Goldman Sachs (Andre Kelleners, Cosmo Roe, Celine Méchain, Edouard Panie) ;
• BNP (Muriel Petit, Sebastien Rebeix),
• Bredin Prat (Olivier Assant, Clemence Fallet),
• BCG (Benjamin Entraygues, Guillaume Darrieus)
• Grant Thornton (Nathalie Margraitte)
• Claris (Jean-Pascal Amoros)
Colgate Palmolive a été conseillé par :
• Juridique : Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz et CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats
• Conseil financier : Citi
À propos d’Arsene
Arsene est le premier cabinet d’avocats indépendant, exclusivement spécialisé en fiscalité. Membre fondateur du réseau international Taxand (50 pays, 400 associés, 2000 fiscalistes), le cabinet est indépendant de toute firme d’audit ou juridique.
Créé en 2004, le cabinet offre un service sur-mesure dans tous les principaux domaines d’activité. Forte de 21 associés parmi les 140 fiscalistes établis à Paris, l’équipe d’Arsene accompagne ses clients dans la gestion de leur fiscalité, dans un environnement international.
www.arsene-taxand.com
L’efficacité des produits Filorga, le positionnement haut-de-gamme de la marque combiné à des prix accessibles, le profil de distribution multicanal et le processus d’innovation permanente de la société ont permis au groupe de connaître une croissance continue de plus de 50 % par an depuis plus de 10 ans.
La transaction, financée partiellement par de la dette, devrait être finalisée dans le courant du troisième trimestre. L’acquisition est subordonnée à la réception des autorisations réglementaires dans certains pays.
L’équipe du cabinet Arsene qui a accompagné HLD et Didier Tabary sur les aspects fiscaux était composée de Frédéric Donnedieu de Vabres, associé, Olivier Janoray et Fabien Billiaert, avocats managers.
Autres intervenants
HLD et Didier Tabary ont été également conseillés par :
• Goldman Sachs (Andre Kelleners, Cosmo Roe, Celine Méchain, Edouard Panie) ;
• BNP (Muriel Petit, Sebastien Rebeix),
• Bredin Prat (Olivier Assant, Clemence Fallet),
• BCG (Benjamin Entraygues, Guillaume Darrieus)
• Grant Thornton (Nathalie Margraitte)
• Claris (Jean-Pascal Amoros)
Colgate Palmolive a été conseillé par :
• Juridique : Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz et CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats
• Conseil financier : Citi
À propos d’Arsene
Arsene est le premier cabinet d’avocats indépendant, exclusivement spécialisé en fiscalité. Membre fondateur du réseau international Taxand (50 pays, 400 associés, 2000 fiscalistes), le cabinet est indépendant de toute firme d’audit ou juridique.
Créé en 2004, le cabinet offre un service sur-mesure dans tous les principaux domaines d’activité. Forte de 21 associés parmi les 140 fiscalistes établis à Paris, l’équipe d’Arsene accompagne ses clients dans la gestion de leur fiscalité, dans un environnement international.
www.arsene-taxand.com
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.