Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


Vendredi 10 Décembre 2021

AppSwarm Launches NFTMadness.io, Its New NFT Marketplace


AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the launch of 'NFT Madness', its first marketplace for non-fungible tokens and Metaverse products.



articles liés
AppSwarm is excited to announce the launch of ‘NFT Madness’, its initial marketplace for non-fungible tokens and Metaverse products. https://nftmadness.io/

NFT Madness provides an NFT marketplace based on the Ethereum network that now allows for the sale of products such as:
- Virtual Worlds
- Collectables
- Gaming Products
- Artwork
- Real Estate
- Music

Marketplace users will have the ability to browse and purchase NFT products which they can then trade or resell on other secondary marketplaces.

Secondary Resellers

In addition to our own products, NFT Madness provides a platform for other NFT producers to upload and sell their own NFT products on our marketplace.

This reseller feature of the platform will allow us to partner and collaborate with other Metaverse content producers with the goal of building ‘NFT Madness’ into one of the top Metaverse marketplaces.

Additional Blockchains

The Company will also explore launching additional NFT marketplaces off other popular blockchains such as Polygon and Binance Smart Chain for their attractive nature of lower gas fees.

Ticketing and Access Tokens

NFTs by their nature provide a right or claim to a product, which can be verified and transferred through the blockchain. For these reasons NFTs are perfectly designed for such things as event ticketing, or ‘early bird’ developer access to new technology platforms or services.

For updates on this project please register at https://tulsalabs.io/investors/

About APPSWARM
AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.
www.app-swarm.com



------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear © : ISSN 2114-5369 2005-2021). Finyear ©, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.