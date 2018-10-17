Apla brings Innovation in Blockchain at GITEX Technology Week 2018

Participating at GITEX for the second consecutive year, Apla demonstrates its platform capabilities with diverse use cases at the HPE and Huawei stands located at World Trade Center, Hall 7 and Z-D10, Za’abeel Hall respectively.



Muhammed Arafath, Executive Director at Apla, commented, “GITEX is another focal point of our efforts in the region, enabling us to showcase our latest solutions in blockchain. This year we are exploring various use cases across Smartcity projects and eGovernment cloud computing initiatives, and we look forward to expanding our partnership with different technology companies in A.I and IoT across different markets.”

For businesses to continue to stay relevant, it is essential they invest in technologies that enable them to stay ahead of the competition. Looking to inspire GITEX visitors with ideas that lead to seamless, intuitive and intelligent engagement across digital and human touch points, Apla’s use cases demonstrations includes a solar energy grid exchange with IoT integration and shipment and logistics tracking using blockchain solutions.



Blockchain has recently garnered widespread support across many sectors due to its high performance, high security, high-speed access and efficient operations. Enterprises in the Middle East are now racing to invest in the development, and application, of blockchain technology. According to Gartner, the business value-add of blockchain will grow to slightly more than $176 billion by 2025, and it will exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030.



With the rapid increase in demand for blockchain solutions in the Middle East and globally, Apla continues to field enquiries for blockchain solutions from several industries including governments, supply chain, education, manufacturing and healthcare. At GITEX, Apla showcases its latest technology innovation in large business consortiums including eGov ecosystem platforms and the education grid.

For more information about Apla at GITEX, please visit: https://apla.io/ or meet with Apla senior management at GITEX (HPE stand: World Trade Center, Hall 7 and Huawei stand: Z-D10, Za’abeel Hall).



About Apla:

Apla is a full-service blockchain technology company that enables governments and enterprises to work faster, safer and with greater impact. Enterprise grade blockchain protocol Apla Blockchain is built specifically for developing digital ecosystems. Apla is being accepted as one of the most preferred blockchain platform for governments and enterprises due to its simplicity and easy of deployment.

