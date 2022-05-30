Anubi Digital among first Italian companies to obtain OAM registration for virtual currency operators

As of May 16th, registration to the OAM list became mandatory for all firms operating in the virtual currency sector within the Italian market. From now on, the exercise of services related to the use of virtual currency and digital wallet services on the territory of the Italian Republic is restricted to registered entities. Consequently, all operators who decide not to register, or who are denied registration, will find themselves operating in violation of the current regulatory framework.



According to the registry regulations, Anubi Digital will transmit to the OAM data on transactions carried out on the Italian territory on a quarterly basis. Specifically, the relevant identification data and summary data on overall operations will be transmitted for each individual client.



"Enrolling in this dedicated OAM list" says Diego D'Aquilio, Co-Founder and CEO of Anubi Digital, "is an important new step for the company, as we have always aimed to deliver our services adopting all best practices starting with our KYC and AML (anti-money laundering) policies. The OAM registry is the first step towards a broader regulation of the market which we expect to see with the upcoming MiCA European directive."



ABOUT ANUBI DIGITAL

Born in November 2020 and active in the Italian market since the end of 2021, Anubi Digital is a platform for passive and active custody of digital assets - including NFT - focused on serving the needs of the HNWI and institutional segments. Among the first companies in the world to provide access to institutional (permissioned) DeFi, Anubi Digital was founded by Diego D'Aquilio, active in the crypto world since 2015, Adriano Marconetto, over 20 years of experience in the tech world and Federico Nitidi, who has built businesses in Italy, Israel and the United States in the DeFi space.

www.anubidigital.com

