Ankex welcomes Michael Moro as new CEO

Moro will be leading the team at Ankex, the world’s first true hybrid derivatives exchange set to launch its Alpha in May 2023. The platform combines the speed, liquidity and low fees of centralized trading, with the security, control, and transparency offered by non-custodial, decentralized exchanges. This is achieved through Qredo Network’s Clear Vault technology.



Centralized exchanges typically offer deeper liquidity and lower latency, but investors have to leave their funds in an exchange-managed wallet which is potentially vulnerable to hacking and fraud.



Ankex’s hybrid model removes this trade-off, enabling high-performance trading with funds which remain securely in self-custody at all times. This fusion of the best of both CEX and DEX is the first of its kind. First incubated within Qredo, and built by a leading team of engineers, Ankex is now set to launch as a new company.



Ankex will benefit from Moro's strategic vision and profound experience in the sector, as evidenced by his role in the acquisitions of Qu Capital, an algorithmic trading firm, and Vo1t, a leading digital currency custodian. These acquisitions enabled Genesis to expand its global presence, with offices in New York, London and Singapore.



Prior to his role as CEO, Moro served as COO of Genesis, where he was responsible for operations and management. Before joining Genesis, he spent six years at SecondMarket, where he was Vice President and Director. Moro also spent six years in investment banking at Citi.



Michael Moro, Ankex’s new CEO, says, “I’m thrilled to join Ankex and lead this talented team towards a successful launch. As a new CEO, I see great potential in Ankex's innovative self-custodial trading setting the new industry standard.



Having come from Genesis and seen the events of 2022 unfold, I’m acutely aware of the importance of empowering traders to operate on trustless platforms while retaining full control of their assets at all times. Going forward, I’m committed to advocating for transparency and autonomy, and I believe Ankex’s solutions exemplify these values to a high degree. By leveraging our combined strengths and driving a culture of excellence, we can

ensure that traders are able to operate without the risk of losing access to their assets to circumstances beyond their control.”



Josh Goodbody, COO at Qredo, says, “I’m excited to welcome Michael Moro as the new CEO of Ankex. Michael's extensive experience and proven track record in leading building and scaling companies in the blockchain industry makes him a great leader for Ankex. With Michael's leadership, I am confident that Ankex will continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge trading solutions for clients. I look forward to working closely with Michael and

the Ankex team to achieve our shared vision for the future of decentralized finance.” With his proven track record of success and commitment to innovation, Moro is poised to lead Ankex to new heights in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital assets.



About Ankex

Ankex is a high performance non-custodial exchange for crypto derivatives. Designed for investors of every size, Ankex is a hybrid exchange that combines the speed, liquidity and low fees of centralized trading, with the security, control, and transparency offered by non-custodial, decentralized exchanges.

About Qredo

