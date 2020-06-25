Angels Santé participe à la levée de fond de la start-up Natéo Healthcare

articles liés
La start-up toulousaine cumule ainsi depuis sa création, plus de 2,4 M€ de financements en capitaux propres (50%), ou sous forme de subventions. Elle effectuait cette année une nouvelle levée - la première auprès de notre réseau - afin de démarrer une nouvelle phase de développement qui sera couronnée avec le lancement, fin 2020, des essais cliniques de la version aboutie technologiquement de ce dispositif médical innovant. De quoi donner un nouveau coup d'accélérateur au développement de cette ceinture mobile et connectée.
Spécialisée dans la conception, le développement et la fabrication de dispositifs médicaux connectés innovants et de logiciels associés dans le domaine de l'obstétrique, NATEO HEALTHCARE est une start-up toulousaine dont l’objectif est de devenir leader dans le domaine du suivi médical des grossesses à distance.
Plus d'information :
www.nateo-healthcare.com
A propos d'Angels Santé
Premier réseau de business angels spécialiste de la santé en Europe, Angels Santé rassemble plus de 100 business angels experts (praticiens, chercheurs, cadres de grands groupes ou entrepreneurs de cette industrie) couvrant tous les métiers de la santé.
Angels Santé concourt aujourd'hui à financer des tours de table de l'amorçage à 2M€, pour des start-ups innovantes, sur tous les marchés de la santé.
Il est également le chef de file santé de la Fédération Européenne des business angels BAE et l’opérateur du projet de l’Union Européenne EIT Health Investor Network.
