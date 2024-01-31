Analyst intern – Eurazeo Small-Mid Buyout Private Equity – Paris – July 2024

Eurazeo Small-Mid Buyout offers interns the chance to engage in the direct acquisition of mid-sized companies in a variety of sectors. You will be involved in the review and evaluation of transactions, supporting the team in the due diligence, structuring and financing. You also have the opportunity to contribute to the monitoring of existing portfolio companies. You will be part of the Investment Team of Eurazeo Small-Mid Buyout in Paris composed of c. 20 professionals.