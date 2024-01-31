Analyst intern – Eurazeo Small-Mid Buyout Private Equity – Paris – July 2024

Responsibilities
Primary responsibilities will include:
Eurazeo seeks to hire individuals who are highly motivated, with strong analytical & quantitative skills and have demonstrated excellence in prior experiences. In particular the successful candidate should have
Start date: July 2024
Location: 1, rue Georges Berger – 75017 Paris
Duration: 6 months
If you wish to apply to this position, please feel free to send your CV to: recrutementstage@eurazeo.com
Please mention in the subject line FINYEAR + the job title you are applying for.
- Strategic and financial analysis of investment opportunities (market analysis, competitive positioning, business model…)
- Drafting of Investment Committee’s memos
- Financial modeling (business plan, operational model, LBO, structuring, financing, returns on investment, analysis of scenarios and sensitivities)
- Participation to meetings with the different parties involved (management meetings, consultants, lawyers, bankers…)
- Companies valuation: multiples of comparables, DCF, sum of parts…
- Monitoring of portfolio companies: build-up analysis, reporting analysis…
- Academic background: 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business School, Engineering School, Science Po, Dauphine
- Previous experience in finance (PE, VC, M&A, TS) or strategy consulting
- Knowledge of corporate finance & accounting basics with interest for investment
- Reliability, curiosity and initiative
- Autonomy and multi-tasking
- Integrity and team spirit
- Fluent in French & English
- Mastering of Microsoft Office suite (Excel / Powerpoint / Word)
About Eurazeo
- Eurazeo is a leading European investment group with €33.5bn in diversified assets under management, including €23bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The Group supports more than 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.
- Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.
- Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
About Eurazeo Small-Mid buyout
Eurazeo Small-Mid Buyout invests in European SMEs with leading market positions & differentiated business models. It accelerates the transformation of companies through international and operational development with notably active buy-and build strategy to open new geographies or products lines creating more international and diversified platforms. Eurazeo Small-Mid Buyout targets majority investment with ticket size from €75m to €150m for a valuation ranging from €100m to €400m.
A propos de Calmon Partners Executive Search
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
