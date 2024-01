Analyst intern – Eurazeo Planetary Boundaries Fund – Paris - July 2024 at the latest

Strategic and financial analysis of investment opportunities (market analysis, competitive positioning, business model…)

Drafting of Investment Committee’s memos

Financial modeling (business plan, operational model, LBO, structuring, financing, returns on investment, analysis of scenarios and sensitivities)

Participation to meetings with the different parties involved (management meetings, consultants, lawyers, bankers…)

Companies’ valuation: multiples of comparables, DCF, sum of parts…

Monitoring of portfolio companies: build-up analysis, reporting analysis…

Academic background: 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business School, Engineering School, Science Po, Dauphine

Previous experience in finance (PE, VC, M&A, TS) or strategy consulting

Knowledge of corporate finance & accounting basics with interest for investment

Reliability, curiosity and initiative

Autonomy and multi-tasking

Integrity and team spirit

Fluent in French & English

Mastering of Microsoft Office suite (Excel / Powerpoint / Word)

Team: Eurazeo Planetary Boundaries Fund

Position Title: Analyst Intern

Position Location: Paris

Start date: July 2024, an earlier start would be ideal

Duration: 6 months

"Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc."

Eurazeo seeks to hire individuals who are highly motivated, with strong analytical & quantitative skills and have demonstrated excellence in prior experiences. In particular the successful candidate should have: