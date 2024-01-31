Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Analyst intern – Eurazeo Planetary Boundaries Fund – Paris - July 2024 at the latest

Eurazeo Planetary Boundaries team offers interns the chance to engage in the direct acquisition of mid-sized companies in a variety of sectors. You will be involved in the review and evaluation of transactions, supporting the team in the due diligence, structuring and financing. You will be part of the Investment Team in Paris and will also interact on the day to day with the Eurazeo ESG and Impact team.


Primary responsibilities will include :

  • Strategic and financial analysis of investment opportunities (market analysis, competitive positioning, business model…)
  • Drafting of Investment Committee’s memos
  • Financial modeling (business plan, operational model, LBO, structuring, financing, returns on investment, analysis of scenarios and sensitivities)
  • Participation to meetings with the different parties involved (management meetings, consultants, lawyers, bankers…)
  • Companies’ valuation: multiples of comparables, DCF, sum of parts…
  • Monitoring of portfolio companies: build-up analysis, reporting analysis…

Key Success Factors

Eurazeo seeks to hire individuals who are highly motivated, with strong analytical & quantitative skills and have demonstrated excellence in prior experiences. In particular the successful candidate should have:

  • Academic background: 2nd / 3rd year student in a top-ranked Business School, Engineering School, Science Po, Dauphine
  • Previous experience in finance (PE, VC, M&A, TS) or strategy consulting
  • Knowledge of corporate finance & accounting basics with interest for investment
  • Reliability, curiosity and initiative
  • Autonomy and multi-tasking
  • Integrity and team spirit
  • Fluent in French & English
  • Mastering of Microsoft Office suite (Excel / Powerpoint / Word)

Team and position overview

  • Team: Eurazeo Planetary Boundaries Fund
  • Position Title: Analyst Intern
  • Position Location: Paris
  • Start date: July 2024, an earlier start would be ideal
  • Duration: 6 months


"Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc."

If you wish to apply to this position, please feel free to send your CV to: recrutementstage@eurazeo.com
Please mention in the subject line FINYEAR + the job title you are applying for.

About Eurazeo
Eurazeo is a leading European investment group with €33.5bn in diversified assets under management, including €23bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The Group supports more than 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.
Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
Eurazeo

A propos de Calmon Partners Executive Search
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
