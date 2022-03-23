Amber Group strengthens management team with Ehsan Haque as EMEA General Counsel Amber Group, a leading global digital asset platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Ehsan Haque as its General Counsel for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA).

Amber Group’s latest appointment comes amid the company’s global expansion plans and its ambitious licensing and regulatory roadmap. The company, now valued at US$3 billion following two successful Series B and Series B+ rounds, has since been expanding with new offices worldwide and regulatory licenses secured in Europe, Latin America and Asia.



As Amber Group’s General Counsel, Ehsan will work closely with Chief Operating Officer (COO) Wayne Huo to lead Amber Group’s legal and regulatory risk management in the EMEA region, and ultimately deepen the company’s relationship with regulatory authorities in these markets.



Ehsan joins Amber Group after an illustrious career as an in-house counsel at various established investment banks, broker dealers, private equity firms and fintech start-ups. Ehsan trained at renowned international law firm, Slaughter and May, before joining Deutsche Bank as an in-house counsel, overseeing Equities Sales Trading and Global Markets Derivatives. He later joined Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Global Banking and was part of the senior management team at Nomura’s EMEA Legal Department where he led the Equities legal product coverage for the region.



Ehsan was most recently a General Counsel at two different fintech start-up businesses, including Lendingblock, a cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platform. He served as Global General Counsel at a private equity firm that has US$13B AUM across the fintech and digital assets space prior to joining Amber Group. Ehsan also acts as an advisor to a leading fintech accelerator and was featured in The Lawyer Hot 100 2022 list.



“I am excited to be joining Amber Group at this stage of its incredible growth journey so far. The regulatory landscape for digital assets is ever-evolving and these coming few years will be defining ones for the industry as we work towards securing eventual regulatory clarity across the EMEA region and the world. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth and to guiding the legal and regulatory risk management as part of Amber Group’s strategy in the EMEA region,” says Ehsan Haque.



“The EMEA region has long been a strategic market for Amber Group as the region has led a variety of neobank and neobroker-related innovations for the global financial ecosystem. We are proud to be welcoming Ehsan who makes a great addition to our team at Amber Group. With his strong track record in both traditional finance and emerging fintech start-ups, we are excited to work with Ehsan and build a strong regulatory framework that supports the viability and utility of new industry innovations in the EMEA region and accelerate the company into the next phase of growth,” says Amber Group Global COO, Wayne Huo.



About Amber Group:

Amber Group is a leading digital asset platform operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading, servicing over 1,000 institutional clients and a growing number of individual investors worldwide.

www.ambergroup.io.



