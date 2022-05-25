Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Amber Group Integrates Chainlink to Help Customers Unlock Greater Value in the Blockchain Economy

Customers will now have greater access to more accurate transaction pricing and integrated blockchain payment services.


Amber Group Integrates Chainlink to Help Customers Unlock Greater Value in the Blockchain Economy
Amber Group, a global leader in digital assets products and infrastructure, has announced an integration with Chainlink, the market-leading decentralized oracle network, to help bring more secure and reliable asset transaction pricing services to its growing institutional customer base in North America, Europe and Asia. Amber Group will utilize Chainlink Price Feeds to help power its collection of digital asset services, including its digital asset platform WhaleFin, with high-quality financial market data.

The integration comes amid increased global adoption of DeFi, which has led to scalability and network congestion issues. These issues have resulted in challenges in the form of high network transaction fees, higher asset liquidity risk and growing concerns around network security and resilience. As a decentralized oracle network that provides smart contracts with secure and reliable access to external data, web APIs, IoT devices and payment systems, and more, Chainlink will enable Amber Group to access data regarding the real-world market prices of assets. Supported by this integration, Amber Group customers can now gain access to more accurate transaction pricing services as well as on-chain and off-chain integrated payment services for the blockchain industry.

“We are proud to integrate Chainlink, the industry-leading blockchain oracle solution. The Chainlink integration provides Amber Group with access to secure financial market data which will help unlock more blockchain innovations that are interoperable with more traditional infrastructure. As Amber Group continues to expand its global footprint, this will effectively help increase our capacity to accelerate our product and service innovation to better meet the dynamic demands of our customers,” said Thomas Zu, Chief Technology Officer at Amber Group.

The integration will help facilitate more valuable and competitive NFT rarity services too, creating new avenues for business growth and customer touchpoints for Amber Group in these markets. This integration with Chainlink can help Amber Group provide on-chain and off-chain integrated payment services to various commercial institutions in the financial industry, manufacturing industry, Internet industry, retail industry, and logistics industry, etc.

“It is an exciting time for us as we support Amber Group in its next phase of growth. We are looking forward to a long and successful integration that helps enable Amber Group to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets supported by Chainlink’s expanding collection of trust-minimized services,” said Tomasz Wojewoda, Head of Global Sales at Chainlink Labs.

About Amber Group
Amber Group is a global leader in digital assets products and infrastructure with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber Group is backed by prominent investors including Sequoia, Temasek, Paradigm, Tiger Global, Dragonfly, Pantera, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com.
www.ambergroup.io.

About Chainlink
Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.
Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link. To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mercredi 25 Mai 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Back office – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Chargé.e d’affaires – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Simon Associés se renforce en Contentieux des Affaires avec l'arrivée de Vanessa Ruffa en qualité d'associée

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner poursuit son développement et accueille Roland Montfort en qualité d’associé au sein de son équipe Corporate / M&A

MANGOPAY nomme Luke Trayfoot au poste de Chief Revenue Officer

Golem.ai nomme Bruno Laborie Head of Partnerships pour supporter sa croissance

Lauxera Capital Partners renforce sa direction avec la nomination d’Edoardo Fracchia en qualité de Partner

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Kyriba lance Liquidity4Good, le premier hackathon dédié au Liquidity Management pour améliorer la pérennité des entreprises

Amber Group Integrates Chainlink to Help Customers Unlock Greater Value in the Blockchain Economy

Embedded Finance: When Payments Become An Experience: New book delves into revolutionary new trend

Local Payment Method Trends in Fast-growing & Emerging Markets

BlackLine Modern Accounting Playbook (MAP) est désormais disponible en France

Largillière Finance conseille les laboratoires BELILAB dans le cadre de leur rapprochement avec BIOPATH Laboratoires

Feedzai sélectionné dans le top 100 des startups mondiales les plus prometteuses utilisant l’intelligence artificielle

Draper Goren Holm Backs NFTY Markets, Creator of SpiritPunks

Stripe Apps pour aider les entreprises à créer ou utiliser des outils qui fonctionnent de manière transparente avec Stripe

Agoraverse : construire le plus grand centre commercial au monde

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

RockX Expands Validator Network and Staking Service to Bifrost and Celer Network, Extension to Interlay and Avalanche Underway

Taylor Wessing a accompagné Isatis Capital dans le cadre de son entrée au capital d’Enertion

Finance Innovation organise la première édition de CryptoDay

Harlay Avocats conseille Engine Gaming and Media Inc. lors de la cession d’Eden Games

State of Crypto 2022