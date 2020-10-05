Altaïr Avocats conseille NEWHEAT dans le cadre d'une levée de fonds de 15 M€ pour développer des centrales solaires thermiques

articles liés
Ce financement permettra le développement de cinq centrales solaires thermiques et le renforcement de NEWHEAT dans le secteur des énergies renouvelables et la lutte contre le réchauffement climatique.
Altaïr Avocats conseillait les investisseurs sur les aspects corporate de cette opération avec Pierre Gramage, associé, Vincent Gorse, avocat, et Olivier Lacaze, avocat.
Autres conseils :
• Société cible : NEWHEAT
• Banque d'affaires : FINERGREEN
• Dette : Triodos Bank Nv (Pays-Bas) et le Crédit Coopératif
• Investisseurs : Terra Energie, OSER ENR, AREC OCCITANIE.
A propos d’Altaïr Avocats
Altaïr Avocats est un cabinet d’affaire, implanté à Paris et à Bordeaux, spécialisé en corporate, capital-investissement, fusions-acquisitions, contentieux des affaires, concurrence-distribution ainsi qu’en fiscalité.
Créé en 2019 et comptant aujourd’hui une douzaine d’avocats dont six associés, Altaïr Avocats place la confiance, l’écoute et la proximité avec ses clients au centre de son projet. Le cabinet propose des solutions pragmatiques et personnalisées pour défendre les intérêts spécifiques de chaque client.
Le collectif est fondamental pour les associés d’Altaïr Avocats qui travaillent ensemble, en étroite collaboration, mutualisant ainsi leurs compétences afin d’offrir à leurs clients des conseils précis et techniques à haute valeur ajoutée.
