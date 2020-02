Almirall partners with Plug and Play to accelerate digital innovation in dermatology

This collaboration will reinforce the reach of the Digital Garden powered by Almirall, a dermatology digital health startup innovation platform, increasing access to the dynamic resources of its stakeholders and resources in Silicon Valley, in addition to Plug and Play events. The Digital Garden, based in the Barcelona Health Hub, has selected 5 startups that will participate in a 9-month program focused on developing innovative technology-based services and solutions to accelerate their go-to-market plans and to tackle some of the biggest dermatological challenges of today and in the future.According to Francesca Wuttke, Chief Digital Officer of Almirall: “the partnership with Plug and Play´s Health Program opens a door for Almirall to connect with a wider range of dermatological innovation start-ups all over the world, which will boost our Digital Garden and, at the same time, will allow Almirall to contribute to the digital evolution of this ecosystem, by offering patient centric services and solutions that combine technology and medicine to empower patients and providers.”Plug and Play's Health program connects forward-thinking corporations and investors with startups in the health industry around topics such as digital health , nutrition, patient engagement, and improved outcomes. Each year, Plug and Play Health accelerates hundreds of startups in their Health-focused hubs in Silicon Valley, Cleveland, Singapore, Shanghai and Kyoto. These young companies are then connected with sponsoring organizations like Almirall for business development and investment opportunities."We are excited to welcome Almirall as the first dermatology-focused partner in our Health Program along with leading corporations such as Roche, Novartis, Cleveland Clinic, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, and Amgen. We look forward to supporting the Digital Garden activities in Barcelona as well as providing access to our global innovation ecosystem for Almirall and their program’s start-ups”, says Julia Belaya, Global Head of Business Development of Plug and Play Health.About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in 28 locations globally giving start-ups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 start-ups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate start-up ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, LendingClub, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk.plugandplaytechcenter.comAbout AlmirallAlmirall is a leading skin-health focused global pharmaceutical company that partners with healthcare professionals, applying science to provide medical solutions to patients and future generations. Our efforts are focused on fighting skin health diseases and helping people feel better. We support healthcare professionals in their continuous improvements, providing our innovative solutions where they are needed.The company was founded almost 75 years ago and has its headquarters in Barcelona. It is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Almirall has become a key source of value creation for society thanks to its commitment to its principal shareholders and its decision to help others by understanding their challenges and using science to provide solutions for real life. Total revenues in 2018 were 811 million euros. Almirall has more than 1,800 employees dedicated to research.almirall.com