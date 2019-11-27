Allen & Overy sur le financement de l’acquisition de Tiffany & Co. par LVMH

articles liés
Le financement de cette acquisition a été réalisé par le biais d’une facilité de crédits de près de 15 milliards d’euros.
Cette transaction constitue l’une des principales opérations de crédit réalisée cette année sur le marché européen de la dette, ainsi qu’une des plus importantes opérations de rachat dans le secteur des produits de luxe.
Thomas Roy, Counsel d’Allen & Overy à Paris, déclare à propos de cette opération : « Le montage d’une facilité de crédits de cette taille en si peu de temps témoigne à la fois de la solidité des relations bancaires de LVMH et de la profondeur du marché européen de la dette. »
L’équipe d’Allen & Overy était pilotée depuis Paris par Thomas Roy (Counsel, Banque et Finance), assisté de Tristan Jambu-Merlin (Collaborateur senior, Banque et Finance), Mathieu Vignon (Associé, Droit Fiscal) et Virginie Chatté (Collaboratrice senior, Droit Fiscal), avec le support de Nicholas Clark (Associé, Banque et Finance) à Londres et Todd Koretzky (Associé, Banque et Finance) et Penelope Yan (Collaboratrice, Banque et Finance) à New-York.
LVMH était conseillé par White & Case sur les aspects du financement de l’opération avec Raphael Richard (Associé), Roman Picherack (Collaborateur Senior) et Laure Elbaze (Collaboratrice).
À propos d’Allen & Overy
Allen & Overy est une structure internationale d'avocats d'affaires de 5 400 personnes, dont 554 associés, répartis dans 44 bureaux à travers le monde. À Paris, Allen & Overy compte plus de 145 avocats dont 33 associés, spécialisés en droits français, anglais et américain dans les domaines clés du droit des affaires, notamment : banque et finance, marchés de capitaux internationaux, fusions & acquisitions, fiscalité, arbitrage international, droit social, droit de la concurrence et droit Européen, droit public et droit de l’environnement, propriété intellectuelle, contentieux, droit immobilier, innovation et digital.
allenovery.com
