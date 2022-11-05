Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Allbridge Announces Integration of Tezos to Provide Cross-Chain Interoperability

Allbridge, a cross-chain bridge platform, has announced its integration with the open-source, energy-efficient Tezos blockchain. This bridge is a mutual collaboration by the Allbridge and MadFish.Solutions teams.


Now 16 blockchains will be integrated with Tezos, bringing more liquidity to its ecosystem. At launch, the following tokens will be bridged to Tezos and available on QuipuSwap DEX:

- USDC from Polygon
- BUSD from BNB Chain
- ABR token from 15 blockchains

In the future, Allbridge will expand access to BTC, ETH, SOL, NEAR, AVAX, USDC, USDT, and many more tokens and stablecoins from other chains on Tezos.

“Tezos is a blockchain with a proven track record with an expansive ecosystem of DeFi and NFT projects and a unique on-chain governance mechanism. Our integration with Tezos is a special collaboration with a partner team. Together with our friends from MadFish.Solutions we bring Tezos community access to 16 different chains and provide a gateway for them to join Tezos via QuipuSwap DEX.” – said Andriy Velykyy, co-founder and CEO of Allbridge.

The Tezos ecosystem is a thriving community of builders and creators leveraging easy-to-use developer tools to build powerful applications for the ecosystem of decentralized applications. As one of the first blockchains to adopt the proof-of-stake consensus method, Tezos has evolved into an increasingly popular alternative to several major POW-based options. Tezos has cultivated an ecosystem of thriving NFT marketplaces, dApps, tools, and games that offer a wide variety of digital assets with very attractive and affordable fees.

About Allbridge:
Allbridge is a simple, modern, and reliable way to transfer assets between different networks. It is a bridge between both EVM and non-EVM compatible blockchains.
Allbridge’s mission is to make the blockchain world borderless by providing a tool to freely move assets between various blockchains.

About Tezos:
Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About QuipuSwap by MadFish.Solutions:
QuipuSwap is an open-source protocol that provides an interface for the seamless decentralized exchange of Tezos-based Tokens and farming features. QuipuSwap is developed by MadFish Solutions, which creates products for the Tezos DeFi ecosystem, including the Temple Wallet and the Yupana Finance lending protocol.

Samedi 5 Novembre 2022




