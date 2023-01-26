Aegis Custody and Lido Partner to Offer Qualified Custodial Services for Liquid Staking

Institutions are faced with stringent security and regulatory requirements that the financial services arena is struggling to keep up with. Digital asset custodians such as Aegis have emerged as a potential solution for institutional investors.



Through this partnership, Aegis will provide secure custody solutions for Lido's digital assets, ensuring the safety and security of users' funds. In addition, the integration will allow Lido to focus on its core mission of providing accessible, transparent, and minimized counterparty risk financial services to its users.



“Partnering with Lido is a significant step forward in the development of the Web 3 industry,” said Serra Wei, CEO of Aegis. “By empowering Lido users with an end-to-end solution that includes custody, liquid staking and execution services, we will drive innovation and bring accessible financial services to a wider audience.”



""Lido is focused on making Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking more accessible and capital efficient for participants,” said Vasiliy Shapovalov, Co-Founder, Lido. “The custodial services provided by Aegis will ensure Lido users have the infrastructure they need to access decentralized finance with a higher degree of ease and confidence."



As a licensed digital asset custodian, Aegis ensures that institutional clients’ assets are protected from unauthorized access and follow mandated regulatory requirements. The company also offers specie insurance provided by market-leading global specialty (re)insurer, Canopius, via Lloyd's of London, including NFTs and any kind of tokenized assets held by institutional investors.



About Aegis Custody

Aegis Custody, the Singapore-based firm offers secure institutional custodial services for managing digital asset tokens, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs, participating in DeFi and is a US-qualified custodian through its entity Aegis Trust. Services like Aegis Custody allow institutional players to easily participate in crypto while meeting their own regulatory and compliance requirements. They also provide additional layers of security, various forms of insurance, and the hands-on technical support that many institutional investors require. Custodians can also simplify regulatory compliance via their strict KYC/AML screenings and help the client to minimize their legal risk.

