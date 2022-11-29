Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Abris.io Launches Licit, a Web3 Verifying Platform for Digital Assets on Algorand

Abris.io today announced the launch of its new product Licit, a Web3 verifying platform on Algorand.


Abris.io Launches Licit, a Web3 Verifying Platform for Digital Assets on Algorand
Licit is a platform to verify all types of digital assets with the power of blockchain and artificial intelligence. It can verify documents, barcodes, provenance, counterfeits and all things digital. Licit is very easy to use and requires no knowledge of blockchain technology, crypto, or web3. Any user can drag and drop, or take a picture of a digital asset, to verify its authenticity. 

Licit is cost-effective – the metahash is stored for life in blockchain without additional cost. It is also super-fast – verification of any asset takes only a few seconds. And, it is environmentally-friendly, having launched on Algorand, the world's first major carbon-negative blockchain in existence.

Use cases for this new platform are not limited to a single industry but can be applied to virtually all verticals that generate digital data. For example, institutions can issue authenticated, tamper-proof education certifications; organisations can scan and validate identity documents; brands can seamlessly prove item authenticity via QR codes on packaging; and more. 

By leveraging next-generation technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence, Licit counters existing issues with legacy systems, including redundancy, lack of privacy, and security risks. Legacy certification systems offer less security and privacy compared to Licit and are prone to tampering. Moreover, they are costly to maintain and not environmentally friendly. Blockchain addresses security risks and redundancy issues. Licit also features built-in Optical Character Recognition (OCR) AI, which can classify a document by reading solely its metadata, and preserving the privacy of all other information.

"As the world continues to move to wholly digital systems, data really has become the new oil, representing incredible value," said Priya Samant, CEO and Co-Founder of Abris.io. "This means it is more important than ever to have easy, secure ways to be able to verify the authenticity of digital assets and the data they contain. We are excited to launch Licit to help bring verifiable credibility and authenticity to our digital future."

For more information on Licit, a product under the Abris umbrella, a Massachusetts headquartered company, visit licitdoc.com

About Abris.io
Abris is an ambitious, innovative and progressive Web3 company, which brings creators around the world to showcase their creativity as NFTs as an exclusive collection or listing them in an Omni store, and empower them to market their assets with no boundaries. Abris also offers NFTs-as-a-Service to help Artists, Celebrities, Galleries, Non Profits, Social impact initiatives and Enterprises to mint and sell their NFT drops and white label solutions to create NFTs as utilities for industry verticals. Abris provides custom drops across multiple blockchain and supports payments via crypto, FIAT currencies via credit/debit cards. At Abris, we are democratizing the world of NFTs by empowering and building a creative economy. www.abris.io/

About Algorand
Founded by Turing Award–winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand's high-performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry–from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, its sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2,000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value.
www.algorand.com

SOURCE Algorand

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 29 Novembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Offre : Manager Conseil en stratégie spécialisé en RSE F/H - Paris 8

Offre : Analyste experimenté en Due Diligence RSE/ ESG - Transaction Services - Paris

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Le groupe Orians recrute Florian Lecoeur au poste de CFO/DAF

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Freedom Finance appoints Paul Bevis as Head of Growth

Nomination de Pierre-Yves Lefebvre en tant que DAF/CFO

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Cardano Foundation Announces Switzerland for UNHCR as Second Annual Global Impact Challenge Collaborator

Abris.io Launches Licit, a Web3 Verifying Platform for Digital Assets on Algorand

Les jeux de casino en ligne les plus populaires

PayBito To Offer White Label Crypto Exchange Platform To South Korean Fintech Enterprise

Kiln Announces €17 Million in Funding to Expand Staking Offering

The Tezos Foundation has entered in to a Professional Services Agreement with Unity for Web3 Blockchain SDK Development

GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year

Bybit Announces $100 Million Support Fund for Institutional Clients

Galaxis Launches Highly Accessible NFT Creation Platform

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

OnlyOne, la première fintech verte française, obtient un engagement d'investissement de 35M€ de Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

Local Payments Expert Argues Credit Card Challengers Add to Payments Industry Growth & Maturity

Germany accounts for 6% of European blockchain funding

peaq and Ocean Protocol Partner to Enable Decentralized Data Sharing and Monetization for Machines

Une étape majeure pour l'adoption des crypto-monnaies en France : Crypto.com obtient l'autorisation de commencer ses opérations

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.