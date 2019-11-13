AREKA Consulting accompagne SAP Concur dans sa croissance

articles liés
AREKA Consulting se voit validé CCP pour accompagner les clients dans leur réflexion de transformation digitale autour des projets Travel & Expense (T&E). Ceci officialise la capacité d'AREKA d'accompagner les entreprises ayant choisi la solution SAP Concur pour la gestion des frais & déplacements professionnels. Une opportunité non négligeable pour SAP Concur, d'être accompagné dans sa croissance internationale par un acteur de référence dont les équipes sont présentes en Europe, en Amérique et en Asie.
« Les projets SAP Concur couvrant de plus en plus fréquemment un spectre multinational, AREKA Consulting est l'un des rares cabinets à avoir cette vision globale et donc à pouvoir accompagner nos Clients dans leurs enjeux à l'International. Cette stratégie nous permet, de concert avec AREKA, de mettre en place des Services et Solutions pour répondre aux mieux aux demandes des voyageurs. Avec AREKA comme Partenaire certifié CCP, nos clients auront l'assurance d'un accompagnement optimal par un Acteur de référence dont la technologie T&E est au cœur de ses préoccupations », exprime Sébastien Delannoy, Business Development Director chez SAP Concur France.
