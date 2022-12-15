APMEX Review: A Leading Precious Metals Retailers

APMEX is one of the leading online retailers of gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals. In this APMEX review, we'll take a look at the company and its products, services, and customer experience.
What is APMEX?
APMEX was founded in 2000 by Scott Thomas as a way to make it easier for individuals to buy and sell precious metals. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. APMEX has a wide selection of products, including gold and silver coins, bars, and rounds, as well as platinum, palladium, and other rare metals.
What services does APMEX offer?
One of the things that sets APMEX apart from other precious metals retailers is its extensive product selection. The company offers a wide range of products, including gold and silver coins, bars, and rounds in various sizes and designs. APMEX also has a selection of platinum, palladium, and other rare metals, as well as a variety of numismatic (collectible) coins.
In terms of gold products, APMEX offers gold coins from a variety of countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and China. The company also has a selection of gold bars from leading manufacturers like Credit Suisse, PAMP Suisse, and the Perth Mint. For silver, APMEX offers silver coins from a number of countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. The company also has a selection of silver bars from leading manufacturers like Johnson Matthey, Engelhard, and the Royal Canadian Mint.
In addition to its selection of gold and silver products, APMEX also has a wide range of platinum, palladium, and other rare metals. The company offers platinum coins from the United States and Canada, as well as platinum bars from manufacturers like Credit Suisse and PAMP Suisse. APMEX also has a selection of palladium coins and bars, as well as other rare metals like rhodium and iridium.
What are APMEX Prices and Fees?
One of the key factors to consider when purchasing precious metals is the price. APMEX is known for its competitive prices, which are often among the lowest in the industry. The company updates its prices frequently to reflect the current market value of precious metals, so you can be sure you're getting a good deal when you buy from APMEX.
In addition to the cost of the precious metals themselves, there are also fees to consider. APMEX charges a small fee for each order, as well as a fee for shipping and handling. The exact amount of the fees will depend on the size and value of your order, as well as the shipping method you choose. In general, however, APMEX's fees are relatively low compared to other precious metals retailers.
Does APMEX have good customer support?
Another important factor to consider when purchasing precious metals is the level of customer service and support offered by the retailer. APMEX has a dedicated customer service team that is available to answer questions and assist with any issues you may have. The company has a toll-free number that you can call during business hours, as well as an email address and online contact form.
In addition to its customer service team, APMEX also has a number of resources available on its website to help customers learn more about precious metals investing. The company has a blog with articles on a variety of topics related to precious metals investing, as well as a learning center with educational articles and videos. APMEX also has a customer support center where you can find answers to frequently asked questions and contact the customer service team.
One of the standout features of APMEX's customer service is its online account management system. With an account, you can view your order history, track shipments, and manage your account settings. You can also set up alerts to notify you when the prices of certain products reach your desired level, so you can take advantage of market fluctuations.
Overall, APMEX's customer service and support is highly rated by customers. The company has a reputation for providing prompt, professional assistance to its customers, and the online account management system makes it easy to track your orders and manage your account.
Is APMEX safe?
When it comes to purchasing precious metals online, security is a major concern. APMEX takes security very seriously and has a number of measures in place to protect its customers' personal and financial information. The company uses advanced encryption technology to safeguard customer data, and all transactions are processed through a secure server. APMEX also has a privacy policy that outlines how it collects, uses, and protects customer information.
In addition to its security measures, APMEX has a strong reputation in the industry. The company is a member of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA) and the American Numismatic Association (ANA), and it has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. APMEX has also been featured in several major publications, including Forbes, Bloomberg, and the Wall Street Journal.
Is APMEX worth it?
Is APMEX worth it APMEX is a top choice for individuals looking to invest in precious metals. The company has an extensive product selection, competitive prices, and a reputation for providing excellent customer service and support. With its strong security measures and industry reputation, APMEX is a trusted and reliable source for precious metals.
