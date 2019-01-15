Quotidien Corporate & Crypto Finance, Blockchain Daily News
              



A. Favre & Fils creates the first Swiss handcrafted mechanical timepiece with a built-in crypto-currency cold wallet and state of the art proprietary security solution


A. Favre & Fils, the ten-generation watchmaking company is really proud to announce the conception of the first ever Swiss handcrafted mechanical timepiece with a built-in crypto-currency cold wallet and state-of-the-art security solution. By doing so, the company merges 300 years of fine watchmaking “savoir-faire” and innovation bringing together the worlds of fine horology, mechatronics and cryptology in a unique next-generation timepiece.



“I am very excited about this new piece and the vision it creates for the Swiss watchmaking industry. I am particularly proud of the great board of advisors we can count on for this very innovative project we are working on. Our team is composed by luxury watchmaking experts and a world-class board of advisors including Stephen Urquhart, Ex-President and CEO of Omega for 17 years and Oliver Bussmann, former Group CIO of UBS and SAP and one of the most influential blockchain expert”, comments Laurent Favre, A. Favre & Fils CEO. “We have developed this first timepiece with the idea of offering something useful for the crypto-community, not simply something to spend their money on.”

The new watch incorporates Blockchain technology and proprietary state-of-the-art security expertise to guarantee ultimate in-data security and privacy protection. The base of the device is a very fine watchmaking timepiece, hand-finished and equipped with an in-house manually wound mechanical movement.

The first prototype will be revealed during the second quarter of 2019…

Mardi 15 Janvier 2019
