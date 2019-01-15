A. Favre & Fils creates the first Swiss handcrafted mechanical timepiece with a built-in crypto-currency cold wallet and state of the art proprietary security solution

A. Favre & Fils, the ten-generation watchmaking company is really proud to announce the conception of the first ever Swiss handcrafted mechanical timepiece with a built-in crypto-currency cold wallet and state-of-the-art security solution. By doing so, the company merges 300 years of fine watchmaking “savoir-faire” and innovation bringing together the worlds of fine horology, mechatronics and cryptology in a unique next-generation timepiece.