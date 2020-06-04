82 % des dirigeants à travers le monde estiment que l’expérience client a un impact direct sur le chiffre d’affaires

Il s’agit en tous cas du constat dressé par 82 % des dirigeants dans le monde. Autre enseignement clé de l’étude : les applications et la façon dont les entreprises mettent à disposition leurs services et impliquent leurs clients sont essentielles à leur réussite. 88% des dirigeants pensent que l’expérience client sera plus qualitative grâce à l’amélioration de leurs portefeuilles d'applications. Il s’agit là d’une priorité pour plus des 3/4 d’entre eux (78 %). Ainsi, 46% des 600 DSI et SVP* interrogés admettent qu'ils ne sont que modérément efficaces - ou moins - pour offrir une expérience client positive.



Malgré tout, si 48 % des entreprises admettent que cela fait plus d’un an qu’elles ont apporté des améliorations à leur parc applicatif, 1/3 tiers (34%) d’entre elles reconnaissent qu’elles n’ont pas encore entamé cette transformation ou ne savent pas si elle a été entreprise. Pourquoi ce retard ? Le financement représente un frein pour 76% d'entre eux, suivi de difficultés d’entente stratégique au sein des différents départements de leur entreprise (72%) et enfin la résistance au changement (70 %) des équipes informatiques. Ces dernières sont exacerbées par des obstacles spécifiques au domaine informatique, comme notamment les investissements importants liés aux applications legacy, la difficulté de sécuriser les données sensibles ou le manque significatif d'expertise des employés dans le cloud et l’edge computing.



Pourtant l'impact des applications sur le chiffre d’affaires est significatif : 40% des cadres qui ont amélioré leur portefeuille ont identifié une augmentation considérable de leur chiffre d’affaire, tandis que 37 % notent une satisfaction accrue de leurs clients et 32 % l'acquisition de nouveaux prospects.



« La capacité d'adaptation des entreprises a beaucoup été mise à l'épreuve en 2020, et celles qui ont trouvé des moyens de moderniser leurs applications pour inciter les clients à maintenir voire à augmenter leurs performances sont devenues un facteur de différenciation. Mais le fait de pouvoir moderniser les applications legacy tout en adoptant de nouvelles pratiques d'applications natives dans le cloud a obligé les services informatiques à repenser la façon dont ils les sécurise dans un monde multicloud. Pour accélérer le rythme de l'innovation, nous devons simplifier leurs opérations et la gestion », explique Eric Marin, Directeur Technique, VMware France. « Pour garder le rythme et être capable de créer, exécuter, gérer, connecter et protéger intrinsèquement les applications essentielles à l'adaptation aux défis que nous rencontrons cette année, un socle numérique reste indispensable. Plus ces étapes sont respectées, plus les entreprises pourront générer de nouveaux services et expériences clients pertinents pour s'adapter, survivre et même prospérer. »



***



Global Executives Recognise Link between CX and Revenue - Seeing Application Development as Critical

Yet nearly half admit to only being moderately effective – or worse – for CX delivery



In a climate that continues to challenge organisations, global executives are recognising the vital importance of customer experience (CX) to business performance, with 82% directly tying CX to revenue growth. And it is applications, the way businesses deliver their services and engage their audiences, that are critical: 88% believe CX will be improved by enhancing their application portfolios. As a result, more than three quarters (78%) of executives consider improving their applications a top business priority, according to findings from a recent commissioned study, conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of VMware.



However, despite this recognition, many organisations find themselves behind the curve. Forty-eight per cent admit it’s been more than a year since they made any improvements to their application portfolios, while a third (34%) have either not started or are unsure whether work has begun. As a result, 46% of the 600 CIOs and SVPs* studied admit they are only moderately effective - or worse - at delivering positive customer experiences.



Multiple challenges are cited by executives as to why application modernisation has not been prioritised. Funding was highlighted by 76% of them – as well as the difficulty of aligning strategy across multiple departments (72%), and resistance to change from IT teams (70%). These are exacerbated by IT-specific roadblocks, including too great of an existing investment in legacy applications, the difficulty of securing sensitive data and a significant lack of staff expertise in cloud and edge computing.



Yet the business impact from application improvements are significant: 40% of executives that have enhanced their portfolios identify increased revenue generation, while 37% note increased customer satisfaction and 32% the acquisition of new customers.



“An organisation’s ability to adapt has most certainly been put to the test in 2020, and those that have found ways to use new apps to engage customers to maintain, if not boost, performance have become a differentiator. But being able to modernise legacy apps while adopting new cloud native app practices has forced IT to rethink how it delivers them all securely in a multi-cloud world. To accelerate the pace of innovation, we need to simplify operations and management,” says Ed Hoppitt, EMEA Director - Modern Apps and Cloud Native Platforms, VMware. “To move at the speed required, a digital foundation remains essential; to create, run, manage, connect and intrinsically protect those apps critical to adapting to 2020’s seismic business and employee shifts. The simpler it is to connect these dots, the more effectively businesses can drive relevant new services and customer experiences to adapt, survive and even thrive.”



For leading telecommunications provider KPN, this need for accelerated application delivery, born out of simplified operations, resonates. “The telecommunications market is closely regulated and very competitive; new developments frequently shift the market and force organisations to adapt,” says Albert W. Alberts, Architect, KPN. “We have to be highly agile and responsive to remain successful within this, meaning fast and secure application delivery is key. The application-focused management and simplified lifecycle available in the likes of vSphere with Kubernetes means we will be able to increase agility and therefore our pace of innovation, all the while adhering to our strict security policies.”



*The Improving Customer Experience and Revenue Starts With the App Portfolio, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of VMware, interviewed a total of 614 respondents, consisting of Chief Information Officers and Senior Vice Presidents from North America, EMEA and APAC. Survey respondents were from companies of over 2,500 employees across financial services, healthcare, government, telco and retail.

