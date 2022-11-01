Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
4 Tips for First-Time Cryptocurrency Traders: How to Get Started Safely and Easily

It's 2022, and cryptocurrency is all the rage. More and more people are trading, investing, and learning about this alternative currency.


The crypto market can be scary and daunting for beginner traders, and with recent confusion, it only seems to be getting worse.

Cryptocurrency has proved to be a profitable market, but if you're not careful, it can be a way to lose a lot of money.

Have you ever wondered how you can navigate through the market?

Well, here are four tips on how to start trading cryptocurrency safely and easily;

Using An App To Buy Cryptocurrency

As a first-time trader, it is easy to get lost on the internet trying to navigate the crypto market. But the evolution of trading has brought about a more straightforward solution, trading apps.

These apps support the buying and selling of cryptocurrency through your phone. They offer trading features that are compatible with all devices and mobile platforms. You can use the same account on different devices and operating systems.

One major concern when you purchase a crypto asset is security. Cryptocurrency trading apps come with 2-factor authentication, making it almost impossible for hackers to access your account and all its content.

However, to enjoy all the benefits crypto apps have to offer, set up your account correctly, and the app comes with all the necessary security measures.

Understand Your Crypto Lingo

There are a lot of words and jargon associated with cryptocurrency; knowing them will give you a better understanding of the crypto world.

Here are some examples of the crypto lingo you should know:

Altcoin
Altcoin means “alternative coin”. The original and most popular cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, so any other type of crypto is often referred to as an altcoin.

Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Just as regular banks have their stock exchanges, cryptocurrency has platforms that allow traders to buy and sell, except they are solely for cryptocurrencies. They are only online and are open all the time, 24 hours a day, seven times a week.

Market Cap
A market cap is the total value of a cryptocurrency. It can be calculated by the multiplication of the price of a cryptocurrency and the total number of its coins in circulation. A market cap comes in handy when comparing different cryptocurrencies' total values or sizes.

ICO
ICO stands for Initial Coin Offering. An initial coin offering is when new crypto is sold to investors for the first time. It's similar to an initial public offering (IPO) with stocks and shares in the traditional banking world.

Have A Trading Strategy

Trading strategies usually present trading specifications on what trade to make, when to make them, how to make them, how much money to risk on a position, and when to leave them. A crypto trading strategy is an established way of planning and making trade patterns you follow.

A proven strategy simplifies trading when trying to make consistent money in the crypto market.

This is an important tool for all beginner traders because not every crypto recommendation is genuine; many scammers push these fake recommendations to steal your money.

Manage Your Risks

Cryptocurrency trading is a very high-risk business, and many traders lose money. Learning to manage your risks as a first-time crypto trader will take you far.

Risk management protects you from the downside of any trade you make and gives you control of your losses. They also make your desired results possible with the help of your good trading strategy.

Don't put all your eggs in trading’s rickety basket; only invest what you are willing and can afford to lose. The crypto market is extremely volatile, and its prices are constantly fluctuating. It is safer to trade only a small amount from your disposable income.

