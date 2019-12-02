3iQ Files The Bitcoin Fund IPO

articles liés
HomiEx and Xanpool Partner to Explore Fiat Gateway in SE Asia
Blockchain in Healthcare Will Live Up to the Hype Versus Reality for Stakeholders
Nucleus Vision Launches Global Identity and Consent (GIDC) Blockchain Network
Quantstamp Wins Cybersecurity in Blockchain Use Case Awards
Copper covers 96% of the crypto market after Walled Garden expansion
The Fund is a closed-end investment fund established as a trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario and the Units will be an eligible qualified investment for registered investment accounts.
The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of Units with:
(a) exposure to the digital currency bitcoin and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin, and
(b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.
3iQ Corp., will act as the investment manager and portfolio manager of the Fund.
The offering is being led by Canaccord Genuity Corp.
3iQ is a Canadian investment fund manager focused on providing investors with exposure to digital assets. 3iQ currently manages two private digital asset funds which are eligible for investment by accredited investors in Canada or in reliance on other exemptions from the prospectus requirement.
Founded in 2012, 3iQ is currently focused on digital assets, disruptive technologies and the blockchain space.
www.3iQ.ca
A preliminary prospectus dated November 27, 2019 containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Quebec. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Canaccord Genuity Corp. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.
