15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP now available in EUR, USD, and CHF

- FiCAS, through its fully owned issuer Bitcoin Capital AG, has made its unique ETP available for trading in EUR and USD. The ETP trades in three currencies (CHF, EUR, USD) on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ISIN CH0548689600.

- As of 5 February 2021, 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP recorded a performance of 85% since its inception on 15 July 2020. The performance in January was 30%.







FiCAS, through its fully owned issuer Bitcoin Capital AG, has made its unique 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP tradeable in EUR and USD, in addition to CHF. With the addition of the EUR and USD, investors in 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP residing outside Switzerland now have more seamless access. 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is available to retail, professional, and institutional investors across the EU and Switzerland.



Marcel Niederberger, FiCAS's Head of Operations, said, "Providing investors with the possibility to buy our ETP with EUR and USD, in addition to CHF, tremendously enhances the investment experience for those investors residing outside Switzerland. Clients in Germany, for example, don't need to change EURs to Swiss Francs to buy our ETP anymore and can buy the ETP as well as monitor the value of their investment directly in their currency. This offering also reduces exchange risk for them."



First launching 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP in Switzerland in July 2020, then obtaining the EU-wide prospectus approval in January, and now offering the ETP in different currencies underlines FiCAS's strategy to lead the charge in offering cryptocurrency investments to all kinds of investors.



During the month of January, the publicly-traded investment product 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP recorded a performance of nearly + 30%, outperforming bitcoin by 100%. The performance was obtained with a smaller drawdown compared to bitcoin and a correlation of less than 50% compared to bitcoin. The month of January has evidenced the ability of FiCAS to realize substantial trading gains over the mid to long term independently from extreme bull runs in the bitcoin price. Since its inception on 15 July 2020, 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP has recorded a performance of nearly 85%.



About FiCAS AG

FiCAS is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm devised the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - the world's first actively-managed exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets. FiCAS's discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms and the quant signals of experienced analysts. FiCAS's founder, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from October 2015 to January 2018 achieved 210% outperformance compared to the Bitcoin holding strategy returns during the same period, as audited by a 'Big Four' consultancy firm. Founded in 2019, FiCAS is led by a team of professionals with deep expertise in both crypto finance and traditional finance.



About the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP

The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is the world's first actively managed exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. The discretionary ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG and managed by FiCAS AG, trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the aim to deliver enhanced returns for clients via active trading and risk management. The ETP is available to both retail and professional investors in Switzerland and in the EU to purchase through any broker or financial institution with access to the SIX Swiss Exchange.

www.ficas.com



Disclaimers

Past performance, returns generated through FiCAS and its founder's management strategy and correct price predictions by FiCAS's founder are not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.





This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The investment product described in this press release is intended for retail, professional and institutional investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and in the European Union.



