11th Swiss Payment Forum: Our Future in the Metaverse

The Metaverse is predicted to have a great future: Gartner forecasts that 25% of all people will spend at least one hour a day in the Metaverse already from 2026.


Bloomberg estimates the metaverse to have a market size of 800 billion US dollars in 2024, half it flowing into the gaming market.

Whether the development will be so positive also depends on if payment processes run smoothly, the access to payment solutions in the Metaverse is possible seamlessly and perhaps even traditional means of payment are accepted.

This is an exciting topic for the payment industry, which will also be addressed at the Swiss Payment Forum in Zurich on November 21 and 22.

The latest payment topics such as instant payment, DeFi, SWIFT and crypto transactions, Secure Swiss Finance Network and the development of the Metaverse will be discussed.

A very special highlight is the keynote by futurologist Lars Thomsen.
In his presentation, he will talk about the seven most important megatrends of the coming decade and about incremental and disruptive innovations.

For more than 10 years now, the Swiss Payment Forum has established itself as a meeting place of the industry. As the central event for the financial services industry in Switzerland, it offers excellent opportunities to learn from top-class presentations and to make valuable contacts.

More information on www.swisspaymentforum.ch

About Vereon AG
Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms to build knowledge, exchange experience and make valuable new contacts.
vereon.ch

