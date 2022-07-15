11th Swiss Payment Forum: Our Future in the Metaverse

Bloomberg estimates the metaverse to have a market size of 800 billion US dollars in 2024, half it flowing into the gaming market.



Whether the development will be so positive also depends on if payment processes run smoothly, the access to payment solutions in the Metaverse is possible seamlessly and perhaps even traditional means of payment are accepted.



This is an exciting topic for the payment industry, which will also be addressed at the Swiss Payment Forum in Zurich on November 21 and 22.



The latest payment topics such as instant payment, DeFi, SWIFT and crypto transactions, Secure Swiss Finance Network and the development of the Metaverse will be discussed.



A very special highlight is the keynote by futurologist Lars Thomsen.

In his presentation, he will talk about the seven most important megatrends of the coming decade and about incremental and disruptive innovations.



For more than 10 years now, the Swiss Payment Forum has established itself as a meeting place of the industry. As the central event for the financial services industry in Switzerland, it offers excellent opportunities to learn from top-class presentations and to make valuable contacts.



About Vereon AG

