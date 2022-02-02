Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Mercredi 2 Février 2022

0x Announces Multi-Chain NFT Swaps


0x Labs today announces the upcoming support for multi-chain NFT swaps on 0x Protocol v4, the backbone for the decentralized exchange of all tokenized assets.



articles liés
0x Announces Multi-Chain NFT Swaps
- Support for NFT swaps is coming to 0x Protocol v4 on all 0x-integrated blockchains
- This upgrade combines exciting creator-centric features with up to 54% more gas efficiency
- 0x Protocol v4 is the only credibly neutral solution for building fully decentralized and interoperable NFT apps and marketplaces
- 0x Protocol v4 is open source, free to build with and free to make NFT swaps on

This upgrade will enable NFT swap functionality on any network supported by the protocol, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Celo, Fantom and Optimism.

Web3 developers and NFT marketplaces can use this open-source and trusted exchange infrastructure to significantly reduce the effort required to deliver a seamless multi-chain experience to their users, giving them more time to focus on their products.

Will Warren, co-Founder and co-CEO of 0x Labs, says: “Our motivation in bringing NFT support to 0x Protocol v4 is to provide a public good to the NFT ecosystem. We believe it’s critical that markets are built on open standards and open-source code. We are fully committed to supporting a vibrant NFT ecosystem that spans multiple blockchains by launching a credibly neutral exchange infrastructure that is both robust and non-extractive. We anticipate many new NFT projects powered by 0x will join our ecosystem. This will ultimately reduce market fragmentation, drive greater transparency and interoperability in the space, and help to prevent the platform monopolies that exist in Web 2.0.”

The upgrade will be initially deployed on Ethereum, with other 0x-compatible chains to follow, pending a successful ZRX token holder community vote in February. 0x will continue to add support for new L1 chains and L2 solutions as part of its multi-chain expansion. Developers can currently test this upgrade on Ropsten, an Ethereum testnet, before it is deployed to the main network. This will provide Web 3.0 developers with a trusted, open-source standard to build their NFT apps and marketplaces, advancing 0x’s mission to build a tokenized world where all value can flow freely.

As well as multi-chain NFT swapping, this upgraded version of 0x Protocol v4 will also include:
* The most robust feature set of any NFT exchange protocol
* NFT swaps supporting all major token standards
* Free non-custodial listings + off-chain / on-chain order optionality
* Up to 54% more gas efficiency
* Collection orders
* Instant royalties for creators
* A highly flexible modular architecture
* A developer-first experience

About 0x and 0x Labs
0x is the trusted exchange infrastructure for the internet that has enabled more than $130 billion in tokenized value across 38 million trades to flow through a growing number of blockchains. Developers and businesses can use 0x to easily incorporate exchange functionality into their applications and create new markets for all tokenized assets, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs. 0x Labs is the creator and core developer of 0x.
0x.org

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.