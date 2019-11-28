Xpeng Motors and Alipay jointly develop in-car payment functions, with first implementation due on Xpeng P7

articles liés
Xpeng and Alipay’s user accounts, and the Alibaba In-Car Mini APP platform, are expected to be connected in 2Q 2020, with first availability in the Xpeng P7. This will enable in-car payments with Alipay for Xpeng’s battery-charging facilities, vehicle applications, and other user scenarios.
The signing is an extension of the partnership between Xpeng Motors and Alibaba, announced in September, to implement the Alibaba In-Car Mini APP platform in the P7.
Similarly to the Alipay function in mobile devices, the in-car payment function is safeguarded by three core security technologies, including AlphaRisk, a world-leading fifth-generation risk control engine to monitor and control in-sync risk, as well as digital ID and data and privacy security technology.
The Alipay in-car payment function will significantly enrich Xpeng’s intelligent service capabilities, initially covering three scenarios: Battery charging scenarios, covering both Xpeng’s own facilities and partnership charging piles; Vehicle application scenarios, such as purchases of data plans, music plans and vehicle violation inquiries; and Alibaba In-car Mini APP applications, including mobility, lifestyle, entertainment and infotainment services.
About Xpeng Motors
Xpeng Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle company that designs and manufactures automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The company's initial backers include its Chairman He Xiaopeng, the founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. Xpeng was co-founded in 2014 by Henry Xia and He Tao, former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D. It has received funding from prominent Chinese and international investors including Alibaba Group, Xiaomi Corporation and IDG Capital. The company launched its first production model, the G3 SUV, in Dec 2018. Xpeng’s 2nd production model, the P7 four-door electric sedan, premiered at the Auto Shanghai show in April 2019, and will be delivered to Chinese customers in Q2 2020. Xpeng Motors is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
https://en.xiaopeng.com/
