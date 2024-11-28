Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Reach Capital - Internship - Project Management Fundraising - Paris

Reach Capital is a leading European advisory firm providing primary fundraising, liquidity solutions, private wealth distribution and strategic advisory to the Private Assets community. The group has supported the raising of over €12 billion of primary and secondary capital for asset managers across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.
Based in Paris, London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Madrid and San Francisco, Reach Capital regularly works with some of the biggest names in the industry and has a track record of significant private equity, infrastructure and credit fundraising across many funds.
Reach Capital has grown to an amazing team of 20+ professionals of different nationalities across 3 dedicated teams: Primary | Liquidity Solutions | Private Wealth Solutions
Reach Capital is a carbon-neutral business and supports environmental causes through NGOs globally.


What We Offer

  • 360° view of Private Markets: Work on a wide range of fundraising projects and transactions in Private Equity, Infrastructure and Private Debt.
  • Mentorship: Learn from industry veterans and build a strong professional network.
  • Innovative Culture: Be part of a dynamic team that values autonomy and out-of-the-box thinking.

Who We're Looking For 

We're seeking individuals who are:

  • Passionate about finance and private markets
  • Creative problem-solvers
  • Excellent communicators
  • Team players with a can-do attitude
  • Eager to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment

Role

  • Supporting VPs and Partners with all aspects of client management, including preparing company reports, pitchbooks, investor due diligence, GPs and LPs profile and fundraising as well as developing and updating pipeline
  • Assisting with the drafting of fundraising marketing materials for Private Equity, Private Credit and Infrastructure managers
  • Conducting market research on the various industries and sourcing potential clients
  • Creating internal buyside review for pipeline committees

Requirements

  • Bachelor's or Masters degree in Finance, Economics, or related field.
  • Strong financial, analytical, documentation and communication skills are essential
  • A strong understanding of private markets and an affinity to work in a placement agent / strategic advisory company
  • Experience from having worked in in either fundraising, investment banking, accountancy, corporate finance or consulting will be important
  • Must be fluent in French and English

How to Apply

Ready to take the first step towards an exciting career at Reach Capital? Here's how to apply:

1. Review our open positions and choose the role that best fits your skills and aspirations.
2. Prepare your resume and tell us why you're the perfect fit for Reach Capital.
3. Fill in the form : Internship Application
4. If your application stands out, we'll invite you for an initial interview.

We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Reach Capital is an equal opportunity employer.

Join Us in Shaping the Future

At Reach Capital, every day is an opportunity to learn, grow, and make a real impact. If you're ready to challenge yourself and be part of something bigger, we can't wait to hear from you!
Start your journey with us today and help shape the future of private markets!

Our Headquarters

22 avenue de la Grande Armée 75017 Paris

