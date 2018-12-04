Orange Capital Partners acquires its first portfolio in Dublin, Ireland

The Belgrave Collection is situated in prime locations in Dublin on the periphery of the city center. The locations 2, 4, 6 and 8 offer tenants a strong amenity offering with nearby cafes, restaurants and bars. The portfolio consists of approximately 300 residential units across 30 prime Georgian red brick buildings in the vibrant areas of Rathmines, Ranelagh and Rathgar. OCP formed a partnership with Lugus Capital from Dublin, a best-in-class local residential developer and asset manager. CBRE advised the seller in the sale of the Belgrave Collection.



Fleur van der Erve, Head of Acquisitions at OCP commented: “The Dublin rental market has seen a strong move in favor of the rental sector. A wave of foreign direct investment into Dublin with specific focus on the technology sector brings an entirely new cohort of transient renters. Rental households have increased from 20% to 30% in just 10 years and we expect this to continue over the coming decade in line with similar cities across Europe. The Belgrave Collection offers high quality affordable apartments to starters, expats and families”



Victor van Bommel, CEO and founder of OCP, said: “We are delighted to undertake this investment and see significant opportunity to expand this platform. The Belgrave Collection offers us a niche portfolio of prime assets in one of Europe’s fastest growing residential markets. We have extensive experience in acquiring and managing operationally-intensive portfolios as we have proved successfully in the Amsterdam market”.



About OCP

Orange Capital Partners (“OCP”) is a real estate investment company founded in 2014 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. OCP acts as a joint venture partner for pension funds, investment banks and family offices. Since inception the team has built an excellent reputation and track-record in sourcing, executing and managing complex real estate transactions. OCP has invested in excess of €1bn in various joint ventures and partnerships.

orange-cp.com

