Impact & ESG Analyst (Internship)

About Five Seasons Ventures
Five Seasons Ventures is a pan-European impact VC investing in FoodTech.
We believe that future category-leading food brands will be healthy and sustainable.
Main responsibilities
In close relationship with Five Seasons’ Head of ESG & Impact:
- Conduct research and analysis to
o Help our Portfolio Companies improve on sustainability topics (creating sustainability roadmaps, organizing workshops on ESG…)
o Evaluate the impact potential of our deal-flow (Screening, ESG & Impact Due Diligence…)
- Lead the reporting campaign to track the impact and ESG performance of our investments
- Support the creation of our annual Impact & ESG report
- Help training Five Seasons’ team on sustainability topics
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in impact investing
Qualifications
- Enrolled in a relevant program (e.g., sustainable finance, sustainability major, etc.) at university, Sciences Po, engineering school, business school…
- Keen interest for sustainability and FoodTech
- Excellent research and analytical skills
- Excellent written and oral communications skills, with a full professional proficiency in English
- Ability to plan, organize and prioritize effectively
- Previous experience in ESG/impact or sustainability project management would be a plus
Benefits:
- Opportunity to work closely with experienced professionals in the VC and impact investing space and network with sustainability experts
- Exposure to a diverse portfolio of innovative startups with impactful missions
- International team
- Flexible working arrangements and a supportive, inclusive work environment
Details:
- 6 months internship
- From January 2024
- Based in Paris
- 1,700€/month
- Please submit your resume to gaetan@fiveseasons.vc
