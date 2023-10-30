Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

Impact & ESG Analyst (Internship)

Five Seasons Ventures a pan-European impact VC investing in FoodTech is looking for its future intern. From January 2024 for 6 months. Based in Paris.


Impact & ESG Analyst (Internship)
About Five Seasons Ventures
Five Seasons Ventures is a pan-European impact VC investing in FoodTech.
We believe that future category-leading food brands will be healthy and sustainable.

Main responsibilities
In close relationship with Five Seasons’ Head of ESG & Impact:
- Conduct research and analysis to
o Help our Portfolio Companies improve on sustainability topics (creating sustainability roadmaps, organizing workshops on ESG…)
o Evaluate the impact potential of our deal-flow (Screening, ESG & Impact Due Diligence…)
- Lead the reporting campaign to track the impact and ESG performance of our investments
- Support the creation of our annual Impact & ESG report
- Help training Five Seasons’ team on sustainability topics
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in impact investing

Qualifications
- Enrolled in a relevant program (e.g., sustainable finance, sustainability major, etc.) at university, Sciences Po, engineering school, business school…
- Keen interest for sustainability and FoodTech
- Excellent research and analytical skills
- Excellent written and oral communications skills, with a full professional proficiency in English
- Ability to plan, organize and prioritize effectively
- Previous experience in ESG/impact or sustainability project management would be a plus

Benefits:
- Opportunity to work closely with experienced professionals in the VC and impact investing space and network with sustainability experts
- Exposure to a diverse portfolio of innovative startups with impactful missions
- International team
- Flexible working arrangements and a supportive, inclusive work environment

Details:
- 6 months internship
- From January 2024
- Based in Paris
- 1,700€/month
- Please submit your resume to gaetan@fiveseasons.vc

Lundi 30 Octobre 2023




Articles similaires
< >

Mercredi 20 Septembre 2023 - 17:53 Stagiaire en investissement – Private Equity - Janvier 2024

Mardi 19 Septembre 2023 - 13:36 Stagiaire Analyste M&A - Janvier 2024

Mardi 12 Septembre 2023 - 17:34 Analyste Private Equity - Stages Janvier 2024 - Paris et Lyon - 6 mois

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Contrôleur Financier Sénior Groupe - Private Equity

MANAGER - VALUE CREATION F/H Cabinet de conseil international

Contrôle de Gestion – Private Equity

Senior Finance Officer

Contrôleur financier PE

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Impact & ESG Analyst (Internship)

Stagiaire en investissement – Private Equity - Janvier 2024

Stagiaire Analyste M&A - Janvier 2024

Analyste Private Equity - Stages Janvier 2024 - Paris et Lyon - 6 mois

Consultant stagiaire - Valuation Modeling & Economics à Lyon - H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nominations | Jeantet nomme trois nouveaux Associés

Nomination | MBO+ accueille Marine Cuadra au sein de l’équipe d’investissement de MBO Flex en tant que Directrice.

Nominations | Chahine Capital nomme Aymar de Léotoing, Directeur des investissement et renforce ses équipes de recherche

Nomination | Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels nomme Philippe Menigoz au poste de Directeur de la Stratégie au sein de la Direction Générale

Nomination | Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels nomme Anne-Sophie Bailbled au poste de Directrice de la Transition Environnementale

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Nominations | Chahine Capital nomme Aymar de Léotoing, Directeur des investissement et renforce ses équipes de recherche

Cybersécurité : le nombre d'attaques visant des extorsions de datas a augmenté de 50 % au premier trimestre 2023

Opinion | Nicolas Steib, Payhawk."Report de la loi sur la facturation électronique prévue au 1er septembre 2026, pourquoi s’y conformer dès maintenant ? "

UDPN : un premier test d'échange réussi entre USDC et EURS pour Deutsche Bank et Standard Chartered

Nominations | Jeantet nomme trois nouveaux Associés

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2023). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.