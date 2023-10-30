Impact & ESG Analyst (Internship)

About Five Seasons Ventures

Five Seasons Ventures is a pan-European impact VC investing in FoodTech.

We believe that future category-leading food brands will be healthy and sustainable.



Main responsibilities

In close relationship with Five Seasons’ Head of ESG & Impact:

- Conduct research and analysis to

o Help our Portfolio Companies improve on sustainability topics (creating sustainability roadmaps, organizing workshops on ESG…)

o Evaluate the impact potential of our deal-flow (Screening, ESG & Impact Due Diligence…)

- Lead the reporting campaign to track the impact and ESG performance of our investments

- Support the creation of our annual Impact & ESG report

- Help training Five Seasons’ team on sustainability topics

- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in impact investing



Qualifications

- Enrolled in a relevant program (e.g., sustainable finance, sustainability major, etc.) at university, Sciences Po, engineering school, business school…

- Keen interest for sustainability and FoodTech

- Excellent research and analytical skills

- Excellent written and oral communications skills, with a full professional proficiency in English

- Ability to plan, organize and prioritize effectively

- Previous experience in ESG/impact or sustainability project management would be a plus



Benefits:

- Opportunity to work closely with experienced professionals in the VC and impact investing space and network with sustainability experts

- Exposure to a diverse portfolio of innovative startups with impactful missions

- International team

- Flexible working arrangements and a supportive, inclusive work environment



Details:

- 6 months internship

- From January 2024

- Based in Paris

- 1,700€/month

- Please submit your resume to gaetan@fiveseasons.vc