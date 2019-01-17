HashCash Launches Blockchain Solutions to Suit Diverging Customer Preferences in the Investment Market

California-based blockchain expert HashCash Consultants, as a response, has launched DLT-based products and services to address the changing investment management landscape from three angles. These include aiding to choose of the right growth options, optimizing operational efficiencies, and, finally, enhancing the overall customer experience.



HashCash in Blockchain Investment Management



The blockchain solutions provided by HashCash Consultants manages and reconciles investment vehicles, such as low-risk bonds and certificates of deposit, as well as high-risk stocks, options, and futures. A team of experts examines the client’s IT infrastructure system to set up and install products that are in accordance with their data security and compliance policies. The company offers mutual funds corporate clients a customized securities trading exchange platform to issue their own securities. The exchanges are designed to manage order types including Limit, Market, Margin, Basket trading, Stop loss, Futures, and Options.



Fund Management companies have chosen the securities exchange platform by HashCash which enables easy management of securities such as investment funds, REITs, commodities, and others being listed on them around the world. Its distributed ledger technology base facilitates real-time reconciliation of titles in a tamperproof ecosystem. The distributed ledger is further utilized to store and update investment portfolios with each transaction validated by smart contracts, bestowing transparency to the documents.



HashCash Consultants provides a private blockchain network for its clients which will also tokenize the Security titles. The Securities Trading Exchange that is set up communicates with this blockchain network in managing the dynamic allocation of the Titles of the securities as trading happens on your exchange.



“Low-cost stock and options trading with the highest privacy and security is now possible with HashCash's Securities Trading Platform,” illustrates Raj Chowdhury, MD of HashCash Consultants. “You can on-board accredited investors on your exchange through an automated validation process. Moreover, users will have advanced analytics and risk management modules at their disposal, such as a dynamic doughnut and other charts. For example, one can click a sector on the chart and the chart adjusts to show the sector composition based on market cap.”



Benefits of Blockchain in Investment Management



With blockchain, it is now possible to transfer of assets between financial institutions near-instantaneously, with the added advantage of tracking the change of hands of those assets in every step of the process.



The technology is known for its scalability and could make the client onboarding process hassle-free, expedite settlement of trades, streamline management of model portfolios, and ease compliance burdens that entail anti-money laundering (AML) and KYC. Blockchain can modify or even substitute for traditional systems, such as ACH and ACAT, removing obsolete functions altogether. Since transactions made within a blockchain network does not rely on any third party for authentication, operational expenses too are significantly reduced, and the process simplified resulting in enhanced client experience.



Customer Preferences are Diverging



Expectations between investor segments are no longer in tandem, with a majority of millennials and Gen Z (born from 1995 to 2010) choosing to opt for investment practices significantly in contrast to that of their previous generation. This group, eventually, will control a significant portion of global investable assets, especially in the wake of the multitrillion-dollar intergenerational wealth transfer that will occur in the United States and Europe.



The new crop of investors has demarcated their affinities in this field of practice: greater engagement with and access to online and mobile channels, affordable (preferably minimum) initial investment amount, and round-the-clock access to investment guidance on smart devices. A desire of advanced technological support is, however, not exclusive to millennials and Gen Z. Gen X and Baby Boomers (who may be generalized as a more experienced segment) have also displayed an interest in opportunities for interactions through their mobile and online investment accounts to attain professional advice on demand.



At the other end of the spectrum, yet another group - institutional investors - too have voiced a need for better infrastructure to facilitate better portfolio transparency, tailored investment solutions, and global products.



While the nine-year bull run has reduced the intensity of some of the challenges in the industry, experience testifies that markets work in cycles. Managers of mutual funds, hedge funds, and private equity firms in order to stay ahead of the game in 2019 will be best prepared to manage the changing market conditions if well equipped with high-tech solutions. This, at the moment, is available only in blockchain investment management models.



About HashCash Consultants



HashCash Consultants started as a Blockchain Consulting Company in California. Today, HashCash products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time using HashCash Blockchain network, HC NET. Financial Institutions use HC NET for Retail Remittances, Corporate Payments, Trade Finance, and Payment Processing. HashCash also runs the US-based cryptocurrency exchange, PayBito and the leading Cryptocurrency payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers cryptocurrency exchange and payment processor white label solutions, comprehensive ICO services and customized use case design and development. HashCash propels advancement in the field of blockchain through the Blockchain1o1 program and its investment arm Satoshi Angels.

