Fintech Europe 2018 – Luxembourg fintech accelerator

I decided to sit on the advisory board of an upcoming Fintech Europe 2018 program, and I’d like to tell you why I’m excited about it and why I think you should apply (besides the chance to get to meet me): Fintech Europe 2018.



Fintech Europe is based out of Luxembourg and has three main sponsors, Village Capital, PayPal and MiddleGame Ventures. The LHoFT is also our invaluable local partner in Luxembourg.



If you’ve been following some of my recent rants, there have been a number of recent changes in regulations that have the potential to redefine the financial landscape in Europe. Blockchain and AI are advancing to the point where they may upend the entire industry. Brexit opens up some fundamental questions about the future of regulation and trade, especially around how MiFID II and PSD2 affect the power dynamic between banks and payment service providers. The new standards created around digital identities and data ownership may transform the way people bank online, transfer money, pay for goods and services, and manage their digital IDs.



What does it all mean for the average person? Part of the reason I invest in fintech space is because I believe that individual innovations in financial services can make life better for millions of everyday people, as well as making life very good for a few extremely wealthy people. We’re at an inflection point, and these big changes have the potential to make the system fairer, more transparent and more efficient for consumers, SMEs and families.



But it’s not as easy a snap of the fingers. These changes will be difficult and expensive for financial institutions and SMEs alike. The magnitude of these changes means that in spite of the raft of Fintech advances over the last decade, both providers and consumers of financial services will need to spend time, effort and money to adapt.



This creates an enormous opportunity for entrepreneurs and innovators to create and scale solutions that help address everything from reducing compliance costs to improving banking data security, ultimately paving the way for a healthier financial system. Regulators and supervisors themselves can benefit from these changes and Fintech.



There are incredible startups out there looking to take advantage of these changes to improve financial health – and we need to make sure they have the best chance to succeed.



I’ll copy a plug for the program here, but if you want to dig deeper into this world with me, join us and meet other people exploring this unique space in history and time. We stop accepting applications on March 5th.



Village Capital, PayPal, and Middlegame Ventures are collaborating to launch Fintech Europe 2018, a venture development program for entrepreneurs creating technological solutions that help financial institutions, financial markets, regulators and consumers interact with financial products and services in the digital age. Fintech Europe’s goal is to foster a new generation of fully compliant financial solutions tailored for the digital age centered on the financial health of institutions, consumers, and businesses.



The program is focused on companies using one or more of the following strategies in Europe:



Apply innovative technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, IoT, biometric tech, and machine learning to problems facing the financial system

Leverage 3rd party data sources to increase financial services and distribute benefits

Enable financial institutions to improve their compliance functions (e.g., KYC or AML) or help institutions build more inclusive digital identities

Promote financial stability by empowering financial institutions to better comply and governments to better monitor European and/or global.

