Crowd for Angels Inks MoU with Tokenisation Platform myStake

Based in Sydney, Australia, myStake is an end-to-end share tokenisation, registry, and investor relations platform that provides company shareholders transparency, confidence, and a path to liquidity. It enables easy, transparent and immutable company governance protecting the interests of stakeholders of the modern company by leveraging blockchain technology. With over A$50 million of equities already tokenised, myStake is the world leader in making security tokenisation accessible to all companies.
The pilot will see Crowd for Angels provide a new platform to better service the needs of its clients beyond its current offering, while myStake will gain a fuller understanding of how compatible its current platform is in meeting both the registry and the security tokenisation needs of companies based in the United Kingdom.
Andrew Adcock, CEO of Crowd for Angels, commented: “This latest agreement is in line with Crowd for Angels’ strategy to expand in the burgeoning security token industry. We have known the team at myStake for some time and have been impressed with their technology and place within the tokenisation ecosystem. We look forward to working together to deliver benefits to investors and shareholders alike.”
Matthew Mills, CEO of myStake, states: “We are excited to be partnering with a leading platform for both crowdfunding and for security tokenisation. As leaders in the space, we believe the UK is a fantastic jurisdiction to expand to through working with Crowd for Angels. This pilot we believe will yield a significant advancement in bringing regulatory-compliant security tokens to market here in the UK.”
About Crowd for Angels
At Crowd for Angels, Our goal is to bring innovative and appealing products to investors and to provide funding for companies throughout their growth cycle. We help companies raise funds through the issue of shares, bonds and tokenized securities on our regulated crowdfunding platform.
About myStake
The myStake platform is an equity management, compliance, and share registry platform that digitises assets on the Blockchain. The platform empowers businesses to manage their own corporate administration and investor relations requirements, and in turn delivers transparency to its stakeholders. Through myStake, companies have an end-to-end solution to meet both their real-world regulatory needs as well as their asset tokenisation needs.
crowdforangels.com
mystake.io
