Conseil de Ergon Capital Partners dans le cadre de son entrée au capital de la société Haudecoeur SAS

L’entrée d’Ergon au capital de Haudecoeur SAS permettra d’investir dans des projets de développement et de poursuivre ainsi la croissance du Groupe, Ergon partageant avec la famille Haudecoeur une même vision sur la stratégie du Groupe.
L’entreprise familiale Haudecoeur, créée en 1932, est l’acteur incontournable dans l’importation, la fabrication et la distribution de produits d’épicerie à l’attention des populations d’origine maghrébine, africaine, asiatique, antillaise... Le Groupe sélectionne, transforme et/ou fabrique dans une soixantaine de pays les meilleures références de riz, légumes secs, fruits secs, épices, céréales, sauces, pastillas, bonbons, etc. Ces produits sont ensuite distribués au travers de réseaux spécialisés et d’enseignes de la grande distribution.
ERGON Capital Partners était conseillé par le cabinet De Pardieu Brocas Maffei dont l’équipe était menée par Cédric Chanas, associé, et composée de Anne Febvre et Jeanne Rochmann pour les aspects corporate, Priscilla van den Perre, associée, et Chloé Herbet pour les aspects de droit fiscal, Philippe Rozec, associé, Katia Chebbah et Chloé Quenez pour les aspects de droit social, Emmanuel Durand, associé, Alexandre Eberhardt, counsel, et Anthony Gioe’ de Stefano pour les aspects de droit de la concurrence/contrats, Paul Talbourdet, associé et Pauline Roland pour les aspects de droit immobilier, Barbara Epstein pour les aspects de propriété intellectuelle, et de Sébastien Boullier de Branche, associé, pour les aspects de financement.
La Famille Haudecoeur était conseillée par le cabinet Edge avocats dont l’équipe était menée par Matthieu Lochardet, associé et composée d’Adrien Frovo et Alison Dargon pour les aspects corporate et le cabinet Villey Girard Grolleaud dont l’équipe était menée par Yann Grolleaud, associé, sur les aspects fiscaux.
A propos de De Pardieu Brocas Maffei
Fondé en 1993, De Pardieu Brocas Maffei figure parmi les cabinets français indépendants de référence en droit des affaires et compte aujourd’hui près de 150 avocats dont 35 associés, intervenant plus particulièrement dans les domaines suivants : banque, finance & marchés de capitaux, fusions-acquisitions & private equity, restructurations & entreprises en difficulté, immobilier & opérations immobilières, droit de la concurrence, propriété intellectuelle, droit fiscal, droit public, droit social et contentieux.
Cabinet français à caractère international, tant par la formation de ses équipes que par leur expérience des opérations transnationales, De Pardieu Brocas Maffei est le conseil de grands groupes français et étrangers.
www.de-pardieu.com
