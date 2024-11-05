Citi - Internship - Treasury and Trade Solutions, Transaction Banking (Europe, Middle East and Africa) - Jan 2025 - Paris

Citi's mission is to serve as a trusted partner to our clients by responsibly providing financial services that enable growth and economic progress. Our core activities are safeguarding assets, lending money, making payments and accessing the capital markets on behalf of our clients. We have 200 years of experience helping our clients meet the world's toughest challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities. We are Citi, the global bank – an institution connecting millions of people across hundreds of countries and cities.



You're the brains behind our work.

You’re ready to bring your knowledge from the classroom to the boardroom, and Citi wants to help you get there. Whether it’s honing your skills or building your network, we know that success can’t come without growth. Our programs equip you with the knowledge and training you need to play a valuable role on your team and establish a long-term career here. At Citi, we value internal mobility, and career growth is not a question of if, but when.



Citi’s Services organization is looking for an analyst intern to join the Treasury and Trade Solutions – TTS team in Paris. TTS works with international clients to streamline their Cash Management as well as Trade processes and make transactions seamless. TTS provides innovative solutions to public sector clients, corporations, and financial institutions in more than 120 countries, including 99 of the Fortune Global 100 companies. If none of these terms make sense right now, that’s ok! Our internship is designed to help you increase your knowledge, so whatever your degree is in we will give you the training and support you need to excel.



We provide you with the knowledge and skills you need to succeed.

We’re committed to teaching you the ropes. The 6-month internship program starts in January 2025 and begins with an introduction to Citi and TTS. You will then join France TTS Financial Institutions Sales & Correspondent Banking team where you will gain a real-hands on experience by working on a number of live projects.



Your time here will look something like this...

Supporting the team managing and executing Cash Clearing and Trade transactions on behalf of France's largest banks, insurance and asset managers Analyzing transaction flows of the world's largest financial institutions through access to CRMs Supporting the FI Sales team with data analysis and the production of reports Be a part of the front end of technological development for the financial transaction space Work and support more than 90 different geographies across Citi footprint to deliver the best solutions to our clients.



We want to hear from you if...

You are in your penultimate or final year of university (Graduation Year 2024 & 2025) You have a good understanding of Finance and have an interest in Transaction Banking You have strong knowledge of Microsoft office, especially Excel and PowerPoint You are fluent in English and have some French language knowledge You are currently enrolled in a University/Business School that can provide an internship agreement



Who We Think Will Be a Great Fit...







Desire to develop a deep understanding of the financial industry and more particularly the cash & trade challenges FIs may face Intellectual curiosity and proactive approach to searching for new and creative ideas You follow new technological innovations and developments impacting the industry Strong communication, planning, and organizational skills Commitment to personal growth and career development including mobility and flexibility. You also have a strong desire to learn, are proactive, building rapport and relationships in team environments Unquestioned commitment to integrity and ethical decision-making



Successful candidates will be offered a competitive internship indemnity. We’re looking for motivated individuals, who are eager to start their careers at a global organization, tend to think globally, and have an innovative outlook on business. We know that anyone, not just those with business degrees can have a knack for business, so we’re open to all disciplines and candidates with diverse background. We’ll also be looking for the following:Please visit our website to learn more about our business: https://www.citibank.com/tts/ Successful candidates will be offered a competitive internship indemnity.



Citi is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer.



Qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran.



