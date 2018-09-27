Canada | CFO Moves – week ending September 21, 2018

Transcontinental Inc. [MONTREAL] (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced the appointment of long-time TC Transcontinental executive Donald LeCavalier as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Nelson Gentiletti will be retiring from the company on December 31, 2018. Donald LeCavalier has more than 12 years of experience with TC Transcontinental in leadership roles of increasing responsibility and serves on the Executive Management Committee of the Corporation since 2010. He first joined TC Transcontinental in 2006 as Treasurer before being appointed Vice President of Finance in 2013. Mr. LeCavalier then successively became Senior Vice President of Finance for the Corporation in 2015, and Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Affairs in 2017, prior to being appointed CFO. Prior to joining TC Transcontinental, Donald LeCavalier held various treasury positions at SNC-Lavalin and Donohue, and later served as Treasurer at Transat AT from 1999 to 2006.



Fiera Capital Corporation [MONTREAL] (TSX: FSZ) announced that Donald LeCavalier, who had agreed to join Fiera Capital as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2018, advised Fiera Capital that he declined the position. John Valentini will remain Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer in the interim and will also remain President and Chief Executive Officer of the Firm’s private investments.



True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. [VERNON, British Columbia] announced the appointment of Kerry Biggs as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Biggs has more than 20 years of finance and business experience, most recently with lululemon athletica, where he was Vice President, Treasurer. Previously, he served as Vice President, Finance at Global Container Terminals. He also worked in senior finance roles for Finning International and Enbridge, both large publicly traded companies.



Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. [KIRKLAND, Quebec] (CSE: ORTH) announced the appointment of Luc Mainville as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Mainville succeeds Ortho RTi’s interim CFO, Benedek Simo, who will remain as Corporate Controller. Mr. Mainville also serves as Senior Vice President and CFO for Valeo Pharma. His earlier experience includes senior management and financial roles at various life science companies, including Acerus Pharma, Cardiome Pharma Corp., Neopharm Labs Inc. and LAB Research Inc. Prior to launching his career in the life science industry, Mr. Mainville was a Partner at KPMG LLP.



NetCents Technology Inc. [VANCOUVER] (CSE: NC) announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mike Laitinen, has tendered his resignation.

