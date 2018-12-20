Blockchain and the decentralization revolution (JP Morgan)

With the advent of blockchain and increased adoption, J.P. Morgan’s Corporate Finance Advisory team, in conjunction with J.P. Morgan’s Digital Investment Banking team and Blockchain Center of Excellence, provides an informed view on the corporate implications of the rapidly changing interplay between finance and blockchain technology.Although the use of blockchain in the enterprise remains mostly in the proof-of-concept stage, CFOs and financial executives should continue to periodically evaluate the latest blockchain developments. Even in its early days, it is not difficult to see how wider adoption of distributed ledger technology could have far-reaching implications for corporate finance.Blockchain is just the latest in a line of technology developments that will require the focus and understanding of the entire C-suite as business models and markets evolve.