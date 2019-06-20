August Debouzy conseille Sandton Capital Partners dans le cadre de la reprise des activités du groupe Adveo en France, Belgique et Pays-Bas

articles liés
-
Taylor Wessing conseille Corcentric, Inc. dans le cadre de l’acquisition de Determine SAS
-
Simon Associés assiste la start-up PEPSIA lors de sa levée de fonds de 3 millions d'euros
-
Norton Rose Fulbright conseille Medidata lors de son rachat par Dassault Systèmes pour 5,8 milliards de dollars
-
Bien réussir ses opérations de croissance externe : un sujet qui ne s’improvise pas
-
Introductions en bourse : une chute brutale au premier trimestre
Adveo est le premier grossiste de fournitures de bureau en Europe, avec ses marques connues en France que sont Calipage, Plein Ciel et Buro+. L’ensemble des trois filiales a réalisé un chiffre d’affaires de 240 millions d’euros en 2018.
Concernant les activités du groupe en France, l’arrivée de Sandton Capital Partners devrait permettre de poursuivre le plan stratégique initié l’an dernier et qui consiste en une modernisation des process et la digitalisation des moyens de communication avec les fournisseurs et les clients. Les outils e-commerce à la disposition des clients d’Adveo seront également renforcés pour une meilleure visibilité sur le web
Conseils juridiques :
August Debouzy assistait Sandton Capital Partners en France avec une équipe menée par Laurent Cotret, associé et Charles Morel, collaborateur senior, en corporate et restructuring, Olivier Moriceau, counsel, et Leslie Ginape, collaboratrice, en financement et Philippe Lorentz, associé, en fiscal.
Les aspects de droit espagnol ont été suivis par le cabinet Cuatrecasas, ceux de droit hollandais par AKD et ceux de droit belge par White & Case.
A propos d’AUGUST DEBOUZY
AUGUST DEBOUZY est un cabinet d’avocats d’affaires. Animés d’une vision moderne de l’expertise juridique et au cœur de l’évolution du monde économique, 150 avocats dont 30 associés accompagnent entreprises privées et publiques, en France et à l’international. Ils les conseillent dans la réalisation et la réussite de leurs projets. Chaque dossier est toujours envisagé sous l’angle de la stratégie de l’entreprise et de son avenir, avec des solutions inventives, accessibles et performantes.
august-debouzy.com
Concernant les activités du groupe en France, l’arrivée de Sandton Capital Partners devrait permettre de poursuivre le plan stratégique initié l’an dernier et qui consiste en une modernisation des process et la digitalisation des moyens de communication avec les fournisseurs et les clients. Les outils e-commerce à la disposition des clients d’Adveo seront également renforcés pour une meilleure visibilité sur le web
Conseils juridiques :
August Debouzy assistait Sandton Capital Partners en France avec une équipe menée par Laurent Cotret, associé et Charles Morel, collaborateur senior, en corporate et restructuring, Olivier Moriceau, counsel, et Leslie Ginape, collaboratrice, en financement et Philippe Lorentz, associé, en fiscal.
Les aspects de droit espagnol ont été suivis par le cabinet Cuatrecasas, ceux de droit hollandais par AKD et ceux de droit belge par White & Case.
A propos d’AUGUST DEBOUZY
AUGUST DEBOUZY est un cabinet d’avocats d’affaires. Animés d’une vision moderne de l’expertise juridique et au cœur de l’évolution du monde économique, 150 avocats dont 30 associés accompagnent entreprises privées et publiques, en France et à l’international. Ils les conseillent dans la réalisation et la réussite de leurs projets. Chaque dossier est toujours envisagé sous l’angle de la stratégie de l’entreprise et de son avenir, avec des solutions inventives, accessibles et performantes.
august-debouzy.com
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.