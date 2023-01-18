iDenfy launches a new partner program to help businesses scale faster

iDenfy, a global all-in-one identity verification and fraud prevention tech startup, announced the launching of a brand new partnership program. It will enable iDenfy’s partners to earn commissions while building an enhanced growth strategy based on two program options, Referral and Technology/Solution.
With the new partner program, iDenfy aims to help businesses and individuals create a smoother sales cycle by leveraging several types of partner programs. According to Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, each new partner supports the growth of the tech startup, with the potential to scale for both parties.
iDenfy’s new partnership offers were designed to cultivate long-term collaborations without the hassle.
While traditional partnerships typically involve lengthy planning and demand funding, the startup doesn’t require investments. Whether it’s a SaaS business, an influencer, or any other B2B company, iDenfy officials claim that the partner programs can be customized to each individual and their needs.
Depending on target markets, iDenfy offers its partners attractive options, promising to help create additional sales and earn commissions. According to the startup, it’s one of the fastest ways to assist others in meeting Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations. Asked about other benefits, iDenfy explains that its programs will enable entities to expand globally and, at the same time, create new revenue streams.
iDenfy’s Referral Agreement program will work best for tech company leaders, consulting firms, or independent advisors specializing in the fields of fraud prevention and compliance. This option is based on promoting iDenfy’s identity verification and anti-fraud tools that’ll help ensure compliance across various sectors and establish better client relationships.
In the meantime, the Technology/Solutions program will be perfect for blockchain infrastructure providers, e-gaming networks, NFT launchpads, e-signature service providers, and white-label platforms, authorizing businesses to implement iDenfy’s solutions into their workflows. The main idea behind this program circles around building value and gaining a competitive advantage through technological advancements.
Before making its partnership program official, iDenfy’s team developed a thorough strategy that helps smoothly onboard new partners and provides every tool they need for quick integration. Currently, iDenfy offers industry-leading guide kits and documentation, as well as technical support assistance for both partnership programs.
In 2022, iDenfy hit a benchmark of having +500 partners who selected its IDV service and anti-fraud solutions for more robust security. The tech startup plans to expand further, inviting businesses and individuals to test the new partner program by completing a simple application form.
“Every partnership is a unique opportunity to create a custom journey for those interested in our white-label KYC and AML tools. With the new partner program, we’re excited to expand our operations, at the same time, add value to existing customers by upgrading our anti-fraud tooling kit.” — commented Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.
About iDenfy
iDenfy, a platform of identity verification services and fraud prevention tools, ensures AML, KYC, and KYB compliance for every company — from large-scale businesses to small organizations. The rapidly growing business was named the best Fintech Startup in 2020. Recently, iDenfy was featured in G2’s Winter 2023 report as the leading identity verification software.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
