Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Theta Capital Management launches Theta Blockchain Ventures III to capitalise on crypto bear-market

Theta Capital Management, the Amsterdam based specialist in hedge funds and crypto-native venture capital, has launched its third Theta Blockchain Ventures vehicle to invest in the core blockchain infrastructure at the earliest stages.


Theta Capital Management launches Theta Blockchain Ventures III to capitalise on crypto bear-market
Theta Blockchain Ventures III is a continuation of Theta’s Fund of Funds programme investing in crypto-native VCs. The firm has deployed over $500m to date and has backed many leading companies and protocols from the earliest stages through its wide network of specialised VC firms.

John van Marle of Theta Capital, said, “We believe that blockchain technology has immense value over the long term, and that our diversified approach is particularly well-suited to the current market environment. While there is localised risk within the crypto ecosystem, now is the ideal time to build diversified exposure to this innovative and transformative technology across verticals.”

The investment thesis for Theta Blockchain Ventures is that the digital infrastructure that crypto protocols provide are quickly becoming the financial backbone of an ever more digital world. The technology continued to progress rapidly throughout 2022 and into 2023 and continues to solve its early bottlenecks. It has come to an inflection point where it is now ready to start onboarding hundreds of millions of users. Already, these crypto protocols are supporting trillions of dollars of economic activity.

“There has been a clear decoupling between technological progress and increased adoption on the one hand and investor sentiment on the other. The poor macro backdrop and the actions of several bad actors has contributed to this low in sentiment. For us, it provides an opportunity to further establish our footprint in this industry at a highly opportune time,” says Van Marle.

About Theta Capital
Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management is a leading specialist in alternative strategies. Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology. Its domain expertise has made it the preferred partner of many crypto-native VCs as well as underlying crypto projects.
Theta Blockchain Ventures III is a 10 year venture capital fund dedicated to seed stage VC investments in blockchain technology. Through its series of blockchain venture funds, Theta has been capturing exposure to over 80% of the leading crypto projects, all from an early stage. The final close for Theta Blockchain Ventures III is planned for March 31st.
http://www.thetacapital.com
Autres articles

Mardi 31 Janvier 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

H/F Consultant en Recrutement FINANCE

Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

Analyste Sénior en Evaluation Financière

Avocat(e) junior - M&A / Private Equity - Contentieux

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Le pionnier de l’Open Banking Bridge muscle son jeu avec la nomination de deux profils d’exception à sa direction

Khalid Dannish, Former CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, Joins Fasset to Lead Its Ambitions in the Middle East

Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group

Money20/20 appoints Ken Gibbs as Editor-in-Chief

L’alliance formée par Universign et Signaturit annonce la nomination de son Group CEO : Pierre Feligioni

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Theta Capital Management launches Theta Blockchain Ventures III to capitalise on crypto bear-market

EDF choisit CCH Tagetik de Wolters Kluwer pour optimiser ses processus de gestion

ADDX lists global macro hedge fund Asia Genesis by top veteran trader

COVAGE lève 156M€ pour accélérer son plan de développement pour connecter 100% des entreprises à la fibre

Rzilient : Levée de fonds 2,5M€ / Green IT- gestion de parc Saas

Trading en ligne : Pourquoi les jeunes sont-ils de plus en plus attirés par les marchés financiers ?

Generative AI: The Next Frontier In Personalized Insurance

Un VPN est-il utile pour faire du trading ?

Où vont les bénéfices ?

GLOBIANCE and COMTECH GOLD (Dubai) to offer GOLD and SILVER BACKED TOKENS

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Le pionnier de l’Open Banking Bridge muscle son jeu avec la nomination de deux profils d’exception à sa direction

Quadrata Brings Digital Identity to DeFi Through Partnerships

Blockstream Raises USD $125M to Expand Mining Operations

Bitpanda Technology Solutions launches a SaaS product for Banks, Fintechs and other platforms

Informatique quantique : résultats concluants de 2 expérimentations conduites par Crédit Agricole CIB

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.