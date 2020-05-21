TNS Launches Cloud Version of Popular Payments Solution

Leveraging TNS’ extensive payments community of interest network, TNSConnect Cloud brings thousands of acquirers, card schemes, issuers, fuel partners, TMS providers and other endpoints together, facilitating the delivery of payments transactions from devices to terminal driving hosts domiciled in cloud environments.



“Harnessing the benefits of the cloud can give organizations an important competitive edge; however, it is vital that connectivity between your payments terminals and the cloud is both resilient and secure,” said Bill Versen, Chief Product Officer at TNS. “When employing connectivity to the cloud that hasn’t been specifically designed for sensitive payments data, there are increased vulnerabilities and the risk that POS terminal data could be delayed by a carrier outage or breached by an unauthorized third party. These events can be extremely detrimental to the customer experience, business revenue and firm reputation, and negate the competitive advantage which deploying cloud services brings.”



Built specifically for the payments industry, the PCI DSS compliant TNSConnect Cloud solution removes the risk of managing multiple connections by routing around individual telco or cloud outages ensuring service availability. TNS offers high SLAs over multiple carriers.



“We are seeing clients move from traditional data center models to third party cloud services, especially for secondary software supporting payments,” added Versen. “Like a cross-connect in a data hotel, TNS Connect Cloud acts as a secure seamless connection.”



Looking to the future, Versen said: “We expect this transition to grow further as legacy on-premise operations evolve over time. TNSConnect Cloud is cloud agnostic allowing customers to select their preferred vendor. This service will play an important role in bridging the gap between the cloud services environment and the physical world of terminal deployment.”



As a trusted partner to the payments industry, TNS offers a broad portfolio of secure commerce solutions that include parking reservations, unattended payments, point-of-sale services, ATM connectivity and managed processing. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries. Many of the most prestigious financial institutions, POS ISOs, ATM deployers and transaction processors rely on TNS for secure and resilient connectivity. TNS’ secure network is supported 24x7x365 from Network Operating Centers in the US, UK and Australia.



