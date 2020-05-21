TNS Launches Cloud Version of Popular Payments Solution

articles liés
Leveraging TNS’ extensive payments community of interest network, TNSConnect Cloud brings thousands of acquirers, card schemes, issuers, fuel partners, TMS providers and other endpoints together, facilitating the delivery of payments transactions from devices to terminal driving hosts domiciled in cloud environments.
“Harnessing the benefits of the cloud can give organizations an important competitive edge; however, it is vital that connectivity between your payments terminals and the cloud is both resilient and secure,” said Bill Versen, Chief Product Officer at TNS. “When employing connectivity to the cloud that hasn’t been specifically designed for sensitive payments data, there are increased vulnerabilities and the risk that POS terminal data could be delayed by a carrier outage or breached by an unauthorized third party. These events can be extremely detrimental to the customer experience, business revenue and firm reputation, and negate the competitive advantage which deploying cloud services brings.”
Built specifically for the payments industry, the PCI DSS compliant TNSConnect Cloud solution removes the risk of managing multiple connections by routing around individual telco or cloud outages ensuring service availability. TNS offers high SLAs over multiple carriers.
“We are seeing clients move from traditional data center models to third party cloud services, especially for secondary software supporting payments,” added Versen. “Like a cross-connect in a data hotel, TNS Connect Cloud acts as a secure seamless connection.”
Looking to the future, Versen said: “We expect this transition to grow further as legacy on-premise operations evolve over time. TNSConnect Cloud is cloud agnostic allowing customers to select their preferred vendor. This service will play an important role in bridging the gap between the cloud services environment and the physical world of terminal deployment.”
As a trusted partner to the payments industry, TNS offers a broad portfolio of secure commerce solutions that include parking reservations, unattended payments, point-of-sale services, ATM connectivity and managed processing. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries. Many of the most prestigious financial institutions, POS ISOs, ATM deployers and transaction processors rely on TNS for secure and resilient connectivity. TNS’ secure network is supported 24x7x365 from Network Operating Centers in the US, UK and Australia.
About Transaction Network Services:
Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services and is committed to delivering superior service and world-leading payments, financial services and telecommunications solutions to the world’s most prestigious companies.
Founded in 1990 in the US and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, TNS has secured a strong payments heritage and provides managed services in more than 60 countries spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific region with its reach extending to many more. TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA).
tnsi.com
