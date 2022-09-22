SEBA Bank Awarded Best “Digital Asset Offering” at 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Awards SEBA Bank, a leading global crypto bank simplifying access to the digital assets economy through a suite of fully regulated banking services, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by Aite-Novarica Group.

• The Digital Wealth Impact Awards, managed by global consultancy Aite-Novarica Group, recognise the industry’s leading financial services institutions

• This award marks the third industry accolade received by SEBA Bank in 2022 for its products and class-leading service offering



Customer needs and expectations continue to evolve, and financial institutions must strive to stay one step ahead. The capabilities and breadth of their product portfolios must go beyond what has traditionally been offered to address new market challenges and capture new opportunities.



The award identifies and celebrates the industry’s most distinguished financial services firms across seven dynamic categories. Now in its third year, the awards program honours innovation achieved by wealth management firms leveraging technology to surpass the status quo. The award recognise firms leading the industry by designing and implementing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness, bringing the industry one step closer to next-generation financial services.



A global panel of six external experts in the digital wealth management industry selected the winners based on the following criteria considered when scoring each entry:

• Level of innovation and competitive advantage

• Market needs assessment

• Impact on customer experience

• Impact on customer operational efficiency

• Level of new revenue opportunity for the organisation

• Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

• Level of scalability across customer base

• Future roadmap



Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented: “We are thrilled that our product and service offering like SEBAX®, our Staking Services with attractive and competitive pricing models, our range of Digital Custody Solutions and our Digital Asset ETPs - just to name a few - has been recognised by leading industry bodies for the third time this year. This honour is a testament to our deep dedication to client servicing and advancing our product offering, and marks the second year in a row that we have received an award from Aite-Novarica Group. This award is a fitting tribute to our work ethic and unique business model, cementing SEBA Bank as a dedicated, experienced, and highly innovative player in the market. I would like to sincerely thank our clients and partners for their trust, and also express gratitude to all our employees whose diligent work made this achievement possible.”



This award marks the third industry accolade received by SEBA Bank in 2022 for its products and class-leading service offering. In March this year, SEBA Bank received an award for “Digital Assets Offering or Service” at the WealthBriefing Swiss EAM Awards 2022. The bank was also recognised for its product offering SEBAX® and won “Best ETP of the Year” Award in Swiss ETF Awards 2022.



About SEBA Bank – Crypto.Banking.Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a leading global crypto bank simplifying access to the digital assets economy through a suite of fully regulated banking services. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence, and in September 2021 the CISA licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted such licences to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. In February 2022 SEBA Bank secured the Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market and opened an office in Abu Dhabi.

The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank’s value proposition unique - this is why Banque de France selected SEBA Bank to test the integration of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CVVC Global Report and CB Insights names SEBA Bank as Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded SEBA Bank with their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the category “Digital Start-up of the Year”.



About Aite-Novarica Group

Aite-Novarica Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger.Media contact



seba.swiss



