Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Native launches invisible DEX layer for crypto

Native today announced the launch of its project-owned DEX layer for crypto.


Native launches invisible DEX layer for crypto
Native created this technology because the crypto ecosystem has become too reliant on exchanges and market makers. Exchanges stand between users and projects, extracting fees and adding friction. Market makers operate in the shadows and few understand how they work. This needs to change. Crypto needs to become user-centric to scale to 1 billion users. That's why Native exists.

Native's technology empowers any project to become their own decentralized exchange (DEX). The protocol's unique architecture pairs the on-chain transparency and security of a decentralized exchange with the efficiency of a centralized exchange. This solves an important problem for cryptocurrency, disintermediating 3rd-party exchanges and giving individual applications full control over their user journey and liquidity. For more information, see Native's launch announcement on Medium.

Native is committed to building a community of projects and users who together bring crypto to a mainstream audience. Native's DEX layer makes the swap experience frictionless and user-friendly.

The team has already announced a technology partnership with Ankr, the leading blockchain infrastructure provider, and a long-term campaign partnership with Galxe, the leading Web3 credential data network. Stay tuned for additional collaborative ventures ahead.

About Native:
Native is a blockchain technology company bringing crypto to the next 1 billion users. For more information, visit native.org.

SOURCE Native

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles

Jeudi 19 Janvier 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

Analyste Sénior en Evaluation Financière

Avocat(e) junior - M&A / Private Equity - Contentieux

SQLI France recrute 360 talents en 2023 pour accompagner sa croissance de 9%

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Money20/20 appoints Ken Gibbs as Editor-in-Chief

L’alliance formée par Universign et Signaturit annonce la nomination de son Group CEO : Pierre Feligioni

OVHcloud annonce la nomination de Stéphanie Besnier comme Directrice Financière du Groupe et son intégration au comité exécutif

tZERO Announces Appointment of New Chief Technology Officer - William Andreozzi

95% des entreprises vont augmenter leurs salariés en 2023

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

Podcast NFT Business | CoinHouse 👉 Quelle est la différence entre un exchange et une cryptobanque ?

Privacy and Central Bank Digital Currencies

Native launches invisible DEX layer for crypto

Boost Your Productivity with These Great Tips

Berkeley SkyDeck Opens Applications for 16th Cohort of #Startups

Diversifier votre portefeuille de cryptomonnaies : le bon, la brute et le truand

How to Create Time for The Hobbies You Love

Analyste Sénior en Evaluation Financière

Money20/20 appoints Ken Gibbs as Editor-in-Chief

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

L’Etat renforce son action en faveur de la Deeptech et confie à Bpifrance de nouveaux moyens pour faciliter l’émergence de projets de rupture à fort potentiel

peaq unveils integration with Nexera Protocol by AllianceBlock bringing MetaNFTs to Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems

Polygon Founder-Led Web3 Accelerator Beacon Hosts Inaugural Demo Day

Coinbase and GenTwo Digital announce partnership for custody and execution

MoneyTrack lève près de 2 M€ pour accélérer son développement en Europe

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.