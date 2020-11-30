Mintos Wraps Crowdfunding Campaign with Largest Amount Ever Raised in Continental Europe

articles liés
-
Vers une remontée inévitable des taux d'intérêt obligataires...
-
Le ministère des Armées soutient la start-up Earthcube, qui devient Preligens, dans sa levée de fonds de 20 millions d'euros pour consolider son leadership européen.
-
Airbnb, une IPO très attendue sur les volets actions et crypto
-
CMS accompagne Nordex dans la cession de son activité de développement de projets éoliens et solaires à RWE
-
Plus de 250 milliards d’euros de capitalisation : LVMH bat France Télécom
November 30th, 2020. Mintos, the leading alternative investment platform for investing in loans in Europe, has wrapped its first crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube. During the 10-day stretch, the fintech attracted over 7000 investors and raised a total of €7.2 million, the largest amount ever raised in continental Europe.
“The results of the campaign are beyond all our expectations,” said Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos. “While we did anticipate our community to engage actively in the campaign, little did we know that we would start breaking records right out of the gate. We would like to thank everyone who participated in the campaign. We are eager to continue working on our roadmap and start a new chapter with our new shareholders.”
Mintos raised €1 million in only 15 minutes upon opening to its community in the early access stage. Just over two and a half hours later, the company hit €3 million and eventually broke the record of the largest number of investors in a European (excl. the UK) campaign.
“Mintos has joined some of the world’s leading fintechs in using Crowdube to cement and enhance their relationship with their customers,” said Luke Lang, CMO and Co-Founder of Crowdcube said. “This record-breaking raise shows how harnessing the power of community can be turned into a strategic business milestone and making consumers owners can be integral to how these companies are run.”
Overall, investors from more than 90 countries took part in the campaign, the majority coming from Germany, Spain, and the Czech Republic. Although Mintos does not operate in the UK market, a significant number of investors from the UK also participated in the campaign.
The crowdfunding campaign was part of Mintos broader fundraising round, which will continue with raising funds with venture capital firms early next year. The funding raised from crowdfunding and venture capital will help further fuel the company’s growth and develop new products.
Until the crowdfunding campaign, Mintos had raised €7 million from angel investors, funding most of its growth by revenue. Since launching in 2015, the company has almost single-handedly built up the market of investing in loans in Europe to €6.6 billion, holding about 45% of the market.
ABOUT MINTOS
Mintos is a global marketplace for investing in loans with more than 350 000 investors from 90 countries. Launched in 2015, the company offers loans as a new alternative investment type providing retail investors with an easy and transparent way to invest in an unmatched supply of loans originated by selected alternative lending companies from around the world. A minimum investment of just € 10 allows any investor to build a diversified portfolio that helps boost their returns.
mintos.com
“The results of the campaign are beyond all our expectations,” said Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos. “While we did anticipate our community to engage actively in the campaign, little did we know that we would start breaking records right out of the gate. We would like to thank everyone who participated in the campaign. We are eager to continue working on our roadmap and start a new chapter with our new shareholders.”
Mintos raised €1 million in only 15 minutes upon opening to its community in the early access stage. Just over two and a half hours later, the company hit €3 million and eventually broke the record of the largest number of investors in a European (excl. the UK) campaign.
“Mintos has joined some of the world’s leading fintechs in using Crowdube to cement and enhance their relationship with their customers,” said Luke Lang, CMO and Co-Founder of Crowdcube said. “This record-breaking raise shows how harnessing the power of community can be turned into a strategic business milestone and making consumers owners can be integral to how these companies are run.”
Overall, investors from more than 90 countries took part in the campaign, the majority coming from Germany, Spain, and the Czech Republic. Although Mintos does not operate in the UK market, a significant number of investors from the UK also participated in the campaign.
The crowdfunding campaign was part of Mintos broader fundraising round, which will continue with raising funds with venture capital firms early next year. The funding raised from crowdfunding and venture capital will help further fuel the company’s growth and develop new products.
Until the crowdfunding campaign, Mintos had raised €7 million from angel investors, funding most of its growth by revenue. Since launching in 2015, the company has almost single-handedly built up the market of investing in loans in Europe to €6.6 billion, holding about 45% of the market.
ABOUT MINTOS
Mintos is a global marketplace for investing in loans with more than 350 000 investors from 90 countries. Launched in 2015, the company offers loans as a new alternative investment type providing retail investors with an easy and transparent way to invest in an unmatched supply of loans originated by selected alternative lending companies from around the world. A minimum investment of just € 10 allows any investor to build a diversified portfolio that helps boost their returns.
mintos.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Laurent Leloup : Conseil, accompagnement, financement fintech, blocktech
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : Plateforme STO, financements alternatifs
HealthTech.Finance : Conseil, accompagnement, financement Healthtech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : Plateforme STO, financements alternatifs
HealthTech.Finance : Conseil, accompagnement, financement Healthtech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company