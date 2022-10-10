Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Ex Coinbase Executives Raise $5.3Mto Launch Scale3 Labs, an Open DevOps & Telemetry Platform for Web3 Infrastructure

Scale3 Labs raises seed round led by Redpoint Ventures.


Ex Coinbase Executives Raise $5.3Mto Launch Scale3 Labs, an Open DevOps & Telemetry Platform for Web3 Infrastructure
Scale3 Labs, a web3 infrastructure company, today announced a $5.3M seed round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Mysten Labs and Howard University.

Operating nodes is extremely complicated with technical know-how being a must. When a problem occurs with a node, the operator must be able to remedy the situation quickly, otherwise time and money are lost. As the number of nodes continues to increase, it's clear that constant monitoring and insight into node performance are critical. Scale3’s inaugural product, Autopilot, aims to simplify and automate the process of standing up, monitoring and upgrading blockchain nodes, assisting node operators to reduce the overall cost of operations. Autopilot leverages open source tooling to provide node operators with blockchain node and network telemetry, community intelligence, and ecosystem specific insights.

“We know first-hand, the challenges of operating and managing node infrastructure at scale,” said Karthik Kalyanaraman, CTO of Scale3. “We are bringing our experience and knowledge to solve this problem and are leveraging best practices and best in class open source tools to reduce the total cost of operations for the industry.”

Beyond the data and analytics of running nodes, Scale3 is adding monitoring and observability layers via a dashboard that helps node operators to glean information regarding the blockchain community they work within as well as the tooling necessary to manage node upgrades seamlessly.

“Observability in web2 provides an incredibly valuable service. Scale3 has stepped up to provide a solution for the web3 community at a critical time,” said Investor at Redpoint, Urvashi Barooah. “The Scale3 team has expertise building observability tooling from their time at Coinbase, and now they are moving quickly to productize it for a broader market.”

The company plans to use the funding to accelerate development for its suite of web3 tools for blockchain node and network telemetry.

“We are building the web3 observability and monitoring platform for blockchain nodes and networks,” said Ola Muse, CEO of Scale3. “The DevOps for blockchain nodes are a challenge for every node operator, including exchanges, custodians, L1 foundations, staking providers, and node infrastructure providers. We have decades of infrastructure experience and are tackling this problem by building the much-needed standards and tools into our platform to simplify blockchain network and node operations.”

“Simplifying the operational processes associated with maintaining blockchain nodes is key to ensuring the smooth, reliable and scalable operation of decentralized networks,” said Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs Adeniyi Abiodun. “We are pleased to partner with Scale3 and bring its powerful node monitoring and management tools to the Sui ecosystem.”

Scale3 Autopilot already supports the Sui blockchain network from Mysten Labs and plans to expand support for additional leading blockchain networks in Q4 2022.

About Scale3 Labs
Scale3 Labs is a web3 infrastructure company building developer tools, starting with the monitoring and observability tech stack for blockchain networks and nodes, using the best in class open source software. The team is composed of leading backend infrastructure and distributed systems engineers with years of infrastructure and blockchain experience at Coinbase, Microsoft, Dropbox, VMWare, HP and Consensys.
scale3labs.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

