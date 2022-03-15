Calmon Partners welcome a Director Capital Advisory in Geneva, Switzerland

Loic will lead our Fund Raising practice with regional coverage. From pre-seed to B Serie, Calmon Partners Financial Services will work alongside growing Start Ups and Scale Ups.
Loïc Morand has over ten years’ experience in corporate finance and brings a strong entrepreneurial mindset with a successful exit.
He graduated with a master degree in corporate finance from IAE Lyon. He started his career as Junior Merger & Acquisition Analyst at Clairfield International. Then, he moved to Lausanne to structure the financial department of a mobile marketing agency.
After having carried out several fundraising operations, he set up his own consulting firm focused on startups and founded a club-deal private equity platform which has been sold to the largest multi-family office in Luxembourg.
A few years later, he became partner of ICD Finance, a M&A firm based in Geneva. Looking for new challenge, enthusiastic about innovation and finance, he decided to join in 2022 Calmon Partners Financial Services to build a structure dedicated to the financing and development of Start Ups.
Contact : loic@calmonpartners.com
Loïc Morand has over ten years’ experience in corporate finance and brings a strong entrepreneurial mindset with a successful exit.
He graduated with a master degree in corporate finance from IAE Lyon. He started his career as Junior Merger & Acquisition Analyst at Clairfield International. Then, he moved to Lausanne to structure the financial department of a mobile marketing agency.
After having carried out several fundraising operations, he set up his own consulting firm focused on startups and founded a club-deal private equity platform which has been sold to the largest multi-family office in Luxembourg.
A few years later, he became partner of ICD Finance, a M&A firm based in Geneva. Looking for new challenge, enthusiastic about innovation and finance, he decided to join in 2022 Calmon Partners Financial Services to build a structure dedicated to the financing and development of Start Ups.
Contact : loic@calmonpartners.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.