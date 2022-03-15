Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Calmon Partners welcome a Director Capital Advisory in Geneva, Switzerland

Calmon Partners Financial Services is glad to welcome Loic Morand as Director Capital Advisory to head up our new Geneva office.


Loic will lead our Fund Raising practice with regional coverage. From pre-seed to B Serie, Calmon Partners Financial Services will work alongside growing Start Ups and Scale Ups.

Loïc Morand has over ten years’ experience in corporate finance and brings a strong entrepreneurial mindset with a successful exit.

He graduated with a master degree in corporate finance from IAE Lyon. He started his career as Junior Merger & Acquisition Analyst at Clairfield International. Then, he moved to Lausanne to structure the financial department of a mobile marketing agency.

After having carried out several fundraising operations, he set up his own consulting firm focused on startups and founded a club-deal private equity platform which has been sold to the largest multi-family office in Luxembourg.

A few years later, he became partner of ICD Finance, a M&A firm based in Geneva. Looking for new challenge, enthusiastic about innovation and finance, he decided to join in 2022 Calmon Partners Financial Services to build a structure dedicated to the financing and development of Start Ups.

Contact : loic@calmonpartners.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 15 Mars 2022

