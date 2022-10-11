Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Bybit Celebrates as Max Verstappen Wins Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen seized the initiative on a wet and wild day at Japan’s Suzuka circuit to claim consecutive Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship, cheered on by team partner, Bybit.


Bybit, the third most visited crypto exchange in the world, announced its partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing in February this year, as Principal Team Partner, uniting two brands along shared values of creativity, innovation, and passion.

The Bybit team rejoiced as Verstappen overcame numerous challenges in difficult conditions and an ‘timed’ finish to the race. Despite the downpour and drama, Verstappen displayed the focus, tenacity, and flexibility to seal the win and join F1’s racing elite.

Since its inception, the Bybit / Oracle Red Bull Racing partnership has set records: it made history as the single largest per-annum crypto sponsorship in international sports at the time, and now Verstappen joins the pantheon of F1 greats with back-to-back wins.

Bybit has been a proud partner and supporter of Oracle Red Bull Racing throughout the season and our relationship and synergies continue to grow: Oracle Red Bull Racing use of the latest technology and racing paradigms to level-up its performance fits perfectly with Bybit’s own capabilities in financial technology and innovation. While the sense of community from each partner’s fan base adds passion to the professionalism.

“Max’s dramatic win on Sunday was a joy to watch, it was an outstanding feat of focus, endurance, and team spirit,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “On behalf of Bybit’s 10-million-strong family, I would like to offer our warmest congratulations to Max and our like minded partners at the Oracle Red Bull Racing. As for the future, I see F1 and crypto fans uniting to unleash a worldwide force that accelerates the drive to a decentralized future and Web 3.0.”

About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class. Apart from Oracle Red Bull Racing, Bybit also sponsors esports teams like NAVI, Alliance, Astralis and Virtus.pro; German soccer club Borussia Dortmund and Japanese soccer club Avispa Fukuoka.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

