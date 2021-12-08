Corporate & Hybrid Finance News
              


Mercredi 8 Décembre 2021

Bitfinex Derivatives to Launch Neo (NEOF0:USTF0), Zcash (ZECF0:USTF0) Perpetual Swaps


Bitfinex Derivatives* offers a derivatives platform accessible through Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform. Bitfinex Derivatives has today announced the launch of perpetual contracts for Neo (NEOF0:USTF0) and Zcash (ZECF0:USTF0).



NEOF0:USTF0 and ZECF0:USTF0 will go live on 07/12/21 at 13:00 PM CET and will be settled in Tether tokens (USDt). Both contracts offer users up to 100x leverage.

“We’re delighted to announce the addition of Neo and Zcash to the growing portfolio of perpetual swaps available to trade on the exchange,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex Derivatives. “We anticipate great interest in these products, particularly among funds and professional investors for hedging purposes and to manage risk.”

Bitfinex Derivatives platform and products are only available in eligible jurisdictions, and are exclusive to verified users.

* The derivatives platform is provided by iFinex Financial Technologies Limited. References to Bitfinex Derivatives in this press release are references to iFinex Financial Technologies Limited.

*All deposits, activities, and users are subject at all times to all of the terms of service in effect on Bitfinex. U.S. persons are not permitted to use Bitfinex or any of its services.
Important Notes
This press release is intended for journalists. It is not intended to be broadly disseminated.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any financial products. iFinex Financial Technologies Limited will only allow access to its derivatives platform pursuant to its derivatives terms of service available (as at the date of this press release) at www.bitfinex.com/legal/derivative_terms.

The summary description of the perpetual contracts for NEOF0:USTF0 and ZECF0:USTF0 in this press release are provided for convenience purposes only. The perpetual contracts for NEOF0:USTF0 and ZECF0:USTF0 are more particularly described in the updated Derivative Product Descriptions found at https://www.bitfinex.com/legal/derivative_product. If there are any differences between the description in this press release and the Derivative Product Description, the Derivative Product Description will govern. Please read it carefully to ensure you understand the products available on the derivatives platform.

Any summary information regarding NEOF0:USTF0 and ZECF0:USTF0 in this press release are provided for convenience purposes only and may not be relied upon. Please ensure you conduct your own research regarding NEOF0:USTF0 and ZECF0:USTF0.

##

About Bitfinex Derivatives
Launched in September 2019, iFinex Financial Technologies Limited offers a derivatives platform that is accessible through Bitfinex, a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.


